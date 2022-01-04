Our Most Wanted Games of 2022 – #5 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

2021 is almost in the books, a year that brought some significant new additions to the world of superhero movies. If you've been putting off watching or want to rewatch one of the most buzzworthy films of that world, you now have a pretty easy opportunity to do so. The Suicide Squad is now streaming exclusively on HBO Max, just in time for the holidays — as well as the arrival of the film's Peacemaker spinoff series in January. This is the first time the film has been available on the platform in several months, after it was initially available to stream on HBO Max's ad-free plan for the first month of its theatrical release this past August. James Gunn, the film's writer-director, took to Twitter on Thursday to celebrate the occasion, and hinted that fans should see it before Peacemaker if they don't want to be spoiled.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO