Houston, TX

K-State holds pep rally in Houston before Texas Bowl

By Glenn Kinley
 2 days ago

HOUSTON, Texas (KSNT) – Kansas State football held a pep rally at Miller Outdoor Theatre in Houston on Monday before the team takes on LSU in the Texas Bowl.

Wildcat fans poured in from many different states. Guest speakers included the Texas Bowl GM, the head of the K-State Alumni Association, coach Chris Klieman and a handful of K-State players.

Randy and Kim Fritzmeier made the trip down from Kansas to attend their third K-State bowl game. It was the first time they joined for the pep rally, though.

Thompson to lead Kansas State against LSU in Texas Bowl

“Even through all the driving today it’s going to be worth it,” Randy Fritzmeier said.

“Family is part of what K-State is. I had a great grandpa that played football back in the 20s and 30s. I’ve been a K-Stater all my life. This was another way to support our team, and [we’re] just glad to be part of it,” Kim Fritzmeier said.

K-State and LSU kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m.

