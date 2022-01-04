Metro Council to vote on ending emissions testing program

On Tuesday night, Metro Council is expected to vote to end vehicle emissions inspection requirements, following suit with several other counties in the Middle Tennessee area.

The Environmental Protection Agency has given Davidson County and surrounding counties the green light to end vehicle emissions.

"Council votes tonight on a resolution to eliminate vehicle emissions testing in Davidson County," Mayor John Cooper said. "Vehicle testing was once key to maintaining our quality air resources, but it's become less effective and more inefficient in recent years. With long waits and other burdens on working people, the current process is falling short. Looking forward to working with council on an opportunity to find a better way to protect our air quality."

Testing has been a requirement since 1984, but the number of failures has gradually decreased over the years. In 2020 just under 7.5% of vehicles failed the test.

Officials say it’s also been difficult to keep these emission testing sites staffed and as a result drivers have waited in long lines.

Right now, it is required at registration renewal time for drivers to have their vehicles inspected at a certified garage or mobile testing site.

Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties will end their vehicle emissions testing program on Jan. 14.

Some environmental health officials have said they still want testing.