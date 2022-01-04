Christmas Tree Recycling 2022

OCEAN COUNTY – After the holiday season comes to an end, Ocean County is asking its residents to recycle their Christmas trees. “Recycling trees is an easy way for our residents to get rid of their tree after the holiday,” said Ocean County Commissioner Virginia E. Haines, who serves as Chairwoman to the Ocean County Department of Parks and Recreation. “For many years now we have accepted discarded Christmas trees for recycling at several of our parks all across the County.”

14 DAYS AGO