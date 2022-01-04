Christmas Tree Recycling 2022

OCEAN COUNTY – After the holiday season comes to an end, Ocean County is asking its residents to recycle their Christmas trees. “Recycling trees is an easy way for our residents to get rid of their tree after the holiday,” said Ocean County Commissioner Virginia E. Haines, who serves as Chairwoman to the Ocean County Department of Parks and Recreation. “For many years now we have accepted discarded Christmas trees for recycling at several of our parks all across the County.”
With the holidays coming to a close, residents may once again dispose of their Christmas trees at several community locations at no-charge or may arrange for pick-up by their trash hauler. Residents are encouraged to recycle their Christmas trees so they may be processed into useful mulch or compost. This annual free Christmas Tree drop-off and recycling event is sponsored by HWMA, Humboldt Sanitation, Recology and Wes Green Company.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville residents who need to dispose of a live Christmas tree or cardboard boxes can bring them to Operation Christmas Cleanup. The recycling event is happening Saturday, January 8 at John Hunt Park from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Drivers can remain in their cars as...
Comments / 0