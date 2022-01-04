ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Murray scores 35, Iowa holds on to beat Maryland 80-75

weareiowa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa — VIDEO ABOVE: Local 5's Top 5 Plays of the Week (Dec. 20-26, 2021) Keegan Murray made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high tying 35 points Monday...

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chicago Tribune

‘I wanted to build a legacy’: Ayo Dosunmu, who is carving his niche as a Chicago Bulls rookie, returns to Illinois for his jersey retirement

Ayo Dosunmu is only just beginning to process the impact he made in three seasons at Illinois. The Chicago Bulls rookie returned to the State Farm Center on Thursday night to a hearty homecoming, and his No. 11 jersey was raised to the arena’s rafters during a raucous halftime ceremony. “It was very emotional,” Dosunmu said. “I was trying to keep myself straight, smile through it all. I had a ...
NBA
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
WSLS

UNC beats Virginia behind 29 points, 21 rebounds from Bacot

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Armando Bacot had career highs of 29 points and 21 rebounds to lead North Carolina to a 74-58 win over Virginia. Bacot was 12-of-18 shooting and became only the second Tar Heel to collect 20 rebounds in the Dean E. Smith Center. Sean May did it three times. Bacot, who came into the game second in the nation with 10 double-doubles, posted his seventh in a row. Brady Manek made five 3-pointers and added 19 points and five assists for the Tar Heels, Reece Beekman scored 13 points, Armaan Franklin 12 and Jayden Gardner 10 for the Cavaliers.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawkeyes
The Spun

Draymond Green Reacts To Saturday’s Klay Thompson News

Draymond Green is more than ready for Klay Thompson’s return. He tweeted how excited he was that Thompson is back as it’s only going to make Golden State more dangerous. Thompson is expected to return on Sunday for the Warriors against the Cavaliers after being out for more than two years. He suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors and then tore his Achilles in November of 2020.
NBA
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot has harsh, yet true words following loss at Notre Dame

There has been a common theme in the four losses for the UNC basketball program so far this year. Effort. The Tar Heels entered Wednesday’s game on the road at Notre Dame with a 10-3 record overall and a 2-0 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Now, road games in the conference are no easy task and UNC has played three straight now before their home opener on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
weareiowa.com

No. 23 Wisconsin defeats Iowa 87-78 to win 4th straight

MADISON, Wis. — Johnny Davis had 26 points and nine rebounds and No. 23 Wisconsin defeated Iowa 87-78 on Thursday night in a game that featured two of the nation’s top three scorers. Wisconsin is now 12-2 and 3-1 in the Big Ten. The Badgers withstood a 27-point...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chicago Tribune

Ayo Dosunmu embraces a culture change and his hometown legacy during his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls: ‘People are really proud of what he’s done’

Ayo Dosunmu is no stranger to culture change. From his three years at the University of Illinois to his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls, it’s an experience Dosunmu craves — the opportunity to set a tone and define an era of a team. Thursday marked the end of one era for Dosunmu when Illinois retired his college jersey, recognizing the All-American and USA Today National Player of the Year ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy