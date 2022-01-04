ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-05 09:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tillamook by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 17:06:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued later tonight. Target Area: Tillamook The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Willapa River near Willapa affecting Pacific County. Naselle River near Naselle affecting Pacific and Wahkiakum Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon Washington Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wilson River near Tillamook. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...Above 15.5 feet, expect widespread flooding in the north part of Tillamook along Hwy 101 to the vicinity of the Tillamook Cheese Factory, especially during high tides. The most noticeable flood impacts are to low-lying roads and some buildings near Dougherty Slough and the lower Wilson River. Widespread flooding of low lying dairy and pasture land and some rural access roads outside of Tillamook can be expected as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 PM PST Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest near 13.5 feet later this evening. It will then fall below minor flood stage Friday afternoon. - Minor flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 18:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:38:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grays Harbor .Heavy rainfall will continue across much of western Washington today through Friday morning. This rainfall, along with melting of remaining snow at lower elevations, will lead to continued urban and small stream flooding. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, Grays Harbor, Mason, Lewis, and Thurston. * WHEN...Until 400 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 404 PM PST, emergency management reported heavy rain and snowmelt in the warned area, with flooding occurring. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across the warning area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Flooding is currently occuring in Centralia, including China Creek. Additional flooding is also occuring in Aberdeen. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Berkeley, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 22:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Morgan WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In Virginia, Frederick VA County. In West Virginia, Morgan and Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 inch or greater per hour overnight. Visibility will drop down to one quarter mile or less during the heaviest snow.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kitsap by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:50:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 23:01:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kitsap .Heavy rainfall will continue across much of western Washington today through Friday morning. This rainfall, along with melting of remaining snow at lower elevations, will lead to minor urban and small stream flooding. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, Kitsap, King, Pierce and Snohomish. * WHEN...Until 315 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is expected, and water over some roadways is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 321 PM PST, rain and snowmelt is causing minor flooding. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain, along with snowmelt, will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
City
Piney Point, MD
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 15:27:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Strong south winds to 35 mph will create blowing and drifting snow that will reduce visibility and worsen conditions on US-95 this evening. Gusty winds in excess of 50 mph are expected to develop after 4 am PST Friday morning that will cause severe drifting on US-95. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and central and northern Delaware. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly approach 1 inch per hour rates late tonight. The heaviest snow will down west to east around sunrise Friday.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 21:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and central and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly approach 1 inch per hour rates late tonight. The heaviest snow will down west to east around sunrise Friday.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cowlitz by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 18:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:38:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at the latest. Target Area: Cowlitz The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. Cowlitz River at Castle Rock affecting Cowlitz County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowlitz River at Castle Rock. * WHEN...Through Friday. * IMPACTS...Above 48.0 feet, expect flooding of several roads and low-lying agricultural lands in areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM PST Thursday the stage was 47.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above minor flood stage overnight and crest near 51 feet. It will then fall below minor flood stage on Friday. - Minor flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 23:27:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 03:45:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Grays Harbor .Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, Grays Harbor, Mason, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A period of heavy precipitation through Friday will result in total accumulations of water equivalent in the watch area of 3 to 6 inches for the Olympics, 4 to 9 inches for the Cascades, and 2 to 4 inches in the lowlands of the watch area, with locally higher amounts. The snow level has risen, resulting in a good portion of the precipitation falling as rain. Lowland snow over much of the area will also melt, contributing to saturated soil and storm runoff. The uncertainty with the rising snow level and the amount of lowland snowmelt makes the flood potential quite uncertain as to how much flooding there will be. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Upper Hood River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Upper Hood River Valley .Rain and snowmelt will lead to flooding across portions of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon through Friday. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Cascades in Lane County, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Columbia River Gorge, Central Oregon Coast, Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia, North Oregon Coast, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon Cascades, South Willamette Valley and Upper Hood River Valley. In southwest Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge, Greater Vancouver Area, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, South Washington Cascade Foothills, South Washington Cascades, South Washington Coast, Western Columbia River Gorge and Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain combined with snow melt will lead to areas of flooding. The most severe flooding will likely occur north of a line extending between Tillamook to Portland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 16:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area HEAVY SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN TODAY CONTINUING OVER MOST AREAS THROUGH THIS EVENING WITH THE THREAT OF HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS THROUGH FRIDAY .Moderate to heavy snow will continue to impact the parts of the Inland Northwest through the day and into tonight. Snowfall rates around Wenatchee, Chelan, Omak, and into the East Slopes of the Cascades have been very heavy and on the order of 1 to 2 inches per hour. All Cascade Passes are closed at this time. Areas of freezing rain will be a concern across the Columbia Basin into the West Plains this afternoon and early evening. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d`Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Peck, Clarkston, Pomeroy, Winchester, Mohler, Nezperce, Waha, Craigmont, Gifford, Kamiah, Clarkston Heights, Lapwai, Culdesac, and Lewiston. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines, leading to power outages. Areas of blowing and drifting snow is likely on the Camas Prairie. Travel will be difficult in exposed areas, especially for high profile vehicles.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Inland Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 21:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Inland Sussex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Coastal Ocean, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Cape May. In Delaware, Inland Sussex. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may mix with sleet and rain at times.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Coastal Rockingham, Interior Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For a more precise forecast for your specific location...go to www.weather.gov/gray.. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Interior Rockingham WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph in the afternoon. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Interior Rockingham and Coastal Rockingham Counties. In Maine, Knox, Coastal Waldo and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially for the Friday morning commute. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility in some areas. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible. * WHERE...Warren County. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 09:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.0 to 7.2 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to noon EST today. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 10:53 AM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/11 AM 7.1 1.3 1.3 N/A Minor 06/11 PM 6.4 0.6 1.3 N/A None 07/12 PM 6.5 0.7 0.9 N/A None 08/12 AM 6.0 0.2 1.0 N/A None 08/12 PM 6.5 0.7 1.4 N/A None 09/01 AM 6.2 0.4 1.2 N/A None
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 09:39:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do NOT drive around barricades. Road surfaces may or may not be safe. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding or where the roads edge may be located. Target Area: Benton FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SMALL STREAMS AND CREEKS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Oregon, Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Lane, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. In southwest Washington, Clark, Cowlitz, Pacific and Wahkiakum. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of small streams and creeks, as well as areas with poor drainage. Ponding of water in urban areas and areas poor drainage can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 938 AM PST, Heavy rain has been falling across the region overnight. The heaviest rain continues to fall over far northwest Oregon into southwest Washington. Two to 4 inches of rain have fallen along the north Oregon coast and the nearby Coast Range, as well as areas across southwest Washington including the Willapa Hills. Many of the small streams are running full, with some spilling out of their banks and causing flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches, with 2 to 5 inches over the north Coast Range into thew Willapa Hills, are expected over the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clark, Cowlitz by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 13:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do NOT drive around barricades. Road surfaces may or may not be safe. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding or where the roads edge may be located. Target Area: Clark; Cowlitz FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Oregon, Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Lane, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. In southwest Washington, Clark, Cowlitz, Pacific and Wahkiakum. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of small streams and creeks, as well as areas with poor drainage. Expect ponding of water in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 619 PM PST, Snowmelt and/or periods of moderate to heavy rain will result in small stream flooding and flooding in areas of poor drainage overnight into Friday. - Additional rainfall amounts of a quarter to three quarters of an inch in the Willamette Valley and 1 to 3 inches in the Coast Range and Willapa Hills are still expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Huron by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 22:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect hazardous travel conditions including snow covered roads and low visibility in snow and blowing snow. Slow travel speed and additional time will be needed. Target Area: Huron WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Widespread snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Huron County. * WHEN... Now until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS... Low visibility and hazardous road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Lake effect snow increases coverage and intensity along the Lake Huron shoreline shortly after midnight. Greatest coverage is expected between Port Austin and Harbor Beach and from the shoreline inland about 5 miles. The event peaks during the 2 AM to 5 AM time window when 1 inch per hour accumulation will be possible for total accumulation in the 3 to 6 inch range before snow bands move offshore after 7 AM.
HURON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 15:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-06 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin HEAVY SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN TODAY CONTINUING OVER MOST AREAS THROUGH THIS EVENING WITH THE THREAT OF HEAVY SNOW CONTINUING OVER THE MOUNTAINS THROUGH FRIDAY .Moderate to heavy snow will continue to impact the parts of the Inland Northwest through the day and into tonight. Snowfall rates around Wenatchee, Chelan, Omak, and into the East Slopes of the Cascades have been very heavy and on the order of 1 to 2 inches per hour. All Cascade Passes are closed at this time. Areas of freezing rain will be a concern across the Columbia Basin into the West Plains this afternoon and early evening. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Quincy, Wilbur, Ephrata, Ritzville, Harrington, Othello, Odessa, Moses Lake, and Creston. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA

