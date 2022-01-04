ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Sen. Rob Portman announces positive COVID-19 test

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjaRy_0dcMYagK00

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) on Tuesday announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday but is asymptomatic.

Portman said he took an at-home COVID-19 test ahead of returning to Washington. He will isolate for five days and work remotely for the week.

“In preparation for returning to Washington, DC, I took an at-home COVID test last night and it was positive. I am asymptomatic and feel fine. I have been in contact with the Attending Physician and my personal doctor,” Portman said in a statement.

“I am following their medical advice and following CDC guidelines and isolating for the recommended five days. I will work remotely from home this week, but will not be able to be in Washington, DC for votes,” he added.

Portman revealed in November 2020 that he was participating in a COVID-19 phase 3 vaccine clinical trial being developed by Johnson & Johnson.

Since then, he has been a vocal advocate for vaccines. In July he wrote on Twitter, “If you haven't been vaccinated, I strongly encourage you to get your shot. It could save your life!”

Portman is the latest individual on Capitol Hill to test positive for COVID-19 amid the current wave of the pandemic, which is being driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Capitol physician Brian Monahan wrote in a memo sent to lawmakers that the seven-day average positivity rate has risen from less than one percent to greater than 13 percent.

A majority of the infections on Capitol Hill have been found among vaccinated individuals, which are referred to as breakthrough cases. The CDC says that while breakthrough infections are expected they tend to lead to less severe symptoms compared to unvaccinated individuals.

A number of lawmakers have tested positive for the virus in recent days, including Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) and Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.).

Comments / 12

Murphy66
2d ago

According to my doctor, my co-workers doctor and her pediatrician and my grandsons pediatrician the home tests are showing false negatives. They all stated that if you test at home and you're positive ,you can rest assured that you're positive and you had enough viral load to show that .However ,numerous people are taking the rapid home tests and testing negative two and three times before they test positive. People are testing too soon. The only real way to know is a PCR test which of course are impossible to find or a weeks wait.

Reply
5
betty boop
2d ago

if the vaccine is saving lives why are there more deaths from covid after the vaccine came out than before we had one?

Reply(5)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Washington, DC
Health
Middletown Press

Pro-vaccine Republican Sen. Rob Portman contracts COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, a pro-vaccine Republican from Ohio, said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Portman, who was vaccinated and got a booster, said he learned of his condition from an at-home test taken Monday night in preparation for returning to the Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Bobby Rush
Cleveland.com

Rob Portman’s surprise announcement triggers free-for-all for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- This year kicked off with a surprise announcement that promises to make next year’s Ohio political scene a lot more interesting. Sen. Rob Portman sent shockwaves through state political circles after he announced on Jan. 25 that he won’t seek re-election in 2022. Portman, a traditional Chamber of Commerce-style Republican who had been in office since 2011, cited partisan gridlock as a major contributing factor to his decision.
OHIO STATE
The Post and Courier

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn tests positive in breakthrough COVID-19 case

WASHINGTON — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn has tested positive for COVID-19, and the South Carolina Democrat said his breakthrough case was asymptomatic. The Columbia congressman said in a news release he received his diagnosis on Dec. 22. Clyburn, 81, is fully vaccinated against the virus, having received his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Sen#The Attending Physician#Johnson Johnson#Twitter#Capitol Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Hill

The Hill

436K+
Followers
52K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy