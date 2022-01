While the subscription economy is growing at an unprecedented rate, consumers, primarily those with dozens of subscriptions, often end up spending the better part of their free time trying to manage these subscriptions. On top of it, most service providers make it extremely complicated for consumers to unsubscribe. As a result, consumers lose a lot of money paying for subscriptions that they have either stopped using, forgot to unsubscribe, as well as falling victim to hidden fees and charges.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO