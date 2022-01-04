ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Nikki Fried Calls on Interior Department, National Park Service to Stop Additional Drilling in Everglades

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Tju3_0dcMYCh000

Last week, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wrote to U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and National Park Service Director Charles F. Sams III regarding oil drilling and wetlands restoration in the Big Cypress National Preserve.

Fried asked the National Park Service to reject Texas-based Burnett Oil Company’s efforts to modify their wetlands damage mitigation requirements and to perform additional oil drilling in the Florida Everglades region.

Bipartisan members of Congress, Indigenous communities including the Seminole and Miccosukee Tribes, and environmental advocates have expressed intense opposition to the Texas company’s plans for new oil drilling pads and access roads through federally-protected wetlands. Due to sparse details on environmental and endangered species impacts, last week the Florida Department of Environmental Protection “strongly recommended” that Burnett Oil Company withdraw their oil drilling application or face potential denial. The National Park Service is also currently considering a proposal to modify Burnett Oil Company’s requirements to mitigate wetlands damage from seismic oil exploration in the Big Cypress National Preserve. Commissioner Fried’s request to reject this modification echoes strong opposition from the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Center for Biological Diversity, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, and the National Parks Conservation Association.

The letter reads as follows:

Secretary Haaland and Director Sams,

I write today in strong opposition to Texas-based Burnett Oil Company’s proposed oil drilling in the Big Cypress National Preserve area of the Florida Everglades, and to express concern regarding the company’s inadequate mitigation of prior wetlands damage in the region. I am joined in this opposition and concern by bipartisan members of Florida’s Congressional delegation, Indigenous communities including the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida, environmental and conservation advocates, and local communities.

The National Park Service (NPS) has proposed to modify Burnett Oil Company’s requirements to mitigate environmental damage under its 9B permit (Existing Plan of Operations). The company conducted seismic oil exploration in 2017 and 2018, in which heavy industrial vehicles traversed through more than 100 square miles of pristine wilderness, destroying native cypress trees and impacting endangered species. According to monitoring reports, Big Cypress has not yet recovered from this damage, with seismic lines impairing water flow across the Everglades, among other impacts. Burnett Oil Company has not yet properly remediated this wetlands damage, yet the NPS is currently considering allowing the company to instead perform restoration on alternative lands.

Meanwhile, Burnett Oil Company is seeking to drill at two sites in Big Cypress, constructing new drilling pads and access roads through ecologically sensitive wetlands. As noted in the Miami Herald, “the Burnett plan would represent a major expansion and has generated intense opposition.” The Burnett proposal – which requires NPS approval – is so incomplete that last week, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection strongly recommended that Burnett withdraw its application or risk denial. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also raised serious concerns about missing information on potential impacts to endangered species, should this drilling proceed.

Under Chapter 62-345, Florida Administrative Code, mitigation must fully compensate for the wetlands loss using the best available scientific judgment. Should NPS allow modification of Burnett’s 9B permit, their mitigation requirements may no longer meet that legal standard of wetlands remediation. Further, in the words of the Orlando Sentinel, Burnett’s proposal for additional oil drilling is “an unnecessary risk — one that guarantees some destruction simply for construction of the roads and drilling pads — in one of the most environmentally fragile places in America.”

I join the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Center for Biological Diversity, and other environmental stakeholders in encouraging the NPS to use its broad legal authority to protect the Big Cypress National Preserve from the adverse effects of oil and gas development. I also join Florida Indigenous leaders regarding their concern for this drilling’s impacts on tribal communities and irreplaceable cultural sites.

I ask that the National Park Service reject Burnett Oil Company’s request to modify its existing wetlands damage mitigation requirements, and reject their request for additional drilling in Big Cypress, should their application not be withdrawn. As one of Florida’s lead state agencies for the management of conservation lands, please consider this letter the formal comments of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The fate of this vast wilderness, part of the most unique and delicate ecosystem on Earth, hangs in the balance with these decisions before you. Thank you for your consideration and your efforts to protect America’s natural treasures.

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried bashes bill that would remove DEP head from Cabinet vetting

'Unfortunately, this is par for the course when it comes to transparency from Florida Republicans.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is criticizing a new bill drafted in the Florida Senate that would remove Cabinet review from the confirmation of the head of the Department of Environmental Protection. SB 1658, filed Thursday...
FLORIDA STATE
wfit.org

Here's how Nikki Fried plans to fight nutrients in Florida's waterways

State agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried is unveiling plans that she says will cut the amount of nutrients flowing into the state's waters, fueling algae blooms. State guidelines have not been updated in more than a decade. Fried, who is also running for governor, is launching her "Clean Water Initiative." It...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
underscore.news

The Indigenous Voice at the Helm of the National Park Service

As the first Native American director of the National Park Service, Charles F. “Chuck” Sams III brings an Indigenous perspective to a U.S. Department of Interior agency responsible for more than 400 national parks, monuments and memorials, as well as more than 300,000 staff and volunteers. The U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
goldrushcam.com

National Park Service Selects Frank Lands as Regional Director for More Than 65 Parks in the Pacific West

Frank Lands has been selected as National Park Service regional director. January 5, 2022 - WASHINGTON - The National Park Service has selected Frank Lands to serve as the regional director for parks in the pacific west covering Department of the Interior Regions 8, 9, 10, and 12. Lands has more than 20 years of experience managing natural and cultural resources and conservation programs with the U.S. Army. He comes to the position from U.S. Army Fort Bliss, Texas, where he served as the deputy garrison commander. Lands begins his new role on January 16.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
travelawaits.com

National Park Service Stops Harvest Of Wild Vegetable In West Virginia Parks

One of the premier locations for wild ramps, otherwise known as wild leeks, has been closed off to anyone looking to harvest them. The National Park Service (NPS) has banned ramp harvesting within New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Gauley River National Recreation Area, and Bluestone National Scenic River.
LIFESTYLE
FloridaDaily

Overview of Nikki Fried – Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is the only Democrat holding statewide office in the Sunshine State. Before her election victory over Republican state Rep. Matt Caldwell in 2018, Fried was an attorney and had worked as a lobbyist in Tallahassee. Fried’s tenure as a lobbyist is under increased scrutiny after Florida’s ethics commission voted unanimously in December of 2021 that there is probable cause that she violated state law by failing to properly disclose income from her lobbying business. Despite the finding, Fried continued her 2022 gubernatorial campaign and vowed to fight the allegations.
FLORIDA STATE
travelawaits.com

National Park Service Announces Five Free Entrance Days For 2022

The National Parks Service is hoping to get more people interested in visiting their parks and is offering 5 days in 2022 where admission is free. And the first of those days is coming up later this month. Fee-free admission days in 2022 are:. Monday, January 17 (Martin Luther King...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Everglades#Everglades National Park#Interior Department#Florida Water#Nikki Fried Calls#National Park Service To#The National Park Service#Burnett Oil Company#Indigenous#Congressional
ABC Action News

National Parks Service recognizing more LGBTQ historical sites

When thinking of the most historical places in the U.S., things like the Washington Monument or U.S. Capitol often come to mind. But historical sites that proved crucial for equal rights are getting more recognition. At 91, Walter Cole holds the Guinness world record for the oldest performing drag queen....
POLITICS
Click10.com

Nikki Fried says Florida health department stockpiling COVID tests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The only Democrat in Florida’s cabinet and who also has her hat in the ring for the governor’s race in 2022 says that Florida’s Department of Health has COVID-19 tests stockpiled and they are due to expire. And she blames Gov. Ron DeSantis for the lack of information available about the tests.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried claims unused COVID-19 tests could expire imminently

Fried says the new knowledge has come to her attention. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is imploring Gov. Ron DeSantis to act on a significant amount of unused COVID-19 tests she claims will expire soon. Like the rest of the country, Florida is experiencing long lines at COVID-19 testing sites as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News4Jax.com

Nikki Fried gets a booster shot, calls for more testing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As COVID cases surge in Florida, so does the number of people seeking testing, which in some cases has resulted in multiple hour wait times. Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner and Democratic Gubernatorial hopeful Nikki Fried is calling on the Governor to do more to meet the rising demand.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried boosters up at busy FAMU site

She said she got the extra jab to show how state officials should lead in response to the rise in cases. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried publicly received her COVID-19 booster shot on Wednesday, drawing yet another contrast between her and Gov. Ron DeSantis as the state grapples with a major spike in infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cherokeephoenix.org

Charles F. Sams III Sworn in as National Park Service Director

WASHINGTON – Charles F. “Chuck” Sams III was ceremonially sworn in as director of the National Park Service by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on Dec. 16. Sams is the first tribal citizen (Cayuse and Walla Walla) to lead the agency, which has been without a Senate-confirmed leader for nearly five years.
U.S. POLITICS
mycbs4.com

Nikki Fried calls for added academic freedom protections

Florida Agriculture Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried has been vocal about first amendment rights and academic freedom issues at the University of Florida. She shared our reporting concerning one of the investigations at the university. Recently, she has called for the chair of the UF board of trustees to resign.
EDUCATION
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy