ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cameco: Why There's Lots Of 2022 Upside Potential For This Uranium Miner's Stock

By Andy Hecht https://etfdailynews.com/
investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Analysts are bullish on one of the world’s leading uranium producers. Uranium is a silvery-grey metal in the actinide series of the periodic table. Its primary use is for fuel in nuclear power plants, making the metal an energy commodity. One kilogram of uranium...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

2 Undervalued Technology Stocks With Huge Upside Potential In 2022

After 2021 turned out to be a stellar year for the US stock market, it’s not an easy job trying to pick winners for 2022. Indeed, many analysts believe top technology stocks are vulnerable to a strong correction after a powerful rally over the past year as they have become too expensive.
STOCKS
investing.com

World's biggest uranium miner says it is unaffected by Kazakh turmoil

ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazatomprom, the world's biggest uranium producer, said on Thursday it was operating normally with no impact on output or exports despite unrest in Kazakhstan. Uranium prices have risen after unrest in Kazakhstan which was spurred initially by protests against fuel price hikes. Spot prices hit $45.50 per...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uranium Mining#Natural Uranium#Uranium Market#Investing Com Substantial#Cameco Corporation#Canadian#Kzap#French
investmentu.com

Uranium Penny Stocks List

Uranium penny stocks could be a wise investment for the future. Demand for uranium has been going up in the recent decade. The U.S. has become thirstier for it, and has begun stockpiling. Further, the 2011 Japanese nuclear disaster and COVID-19 are two incidents pushing U.S. uranium stocks higher. Now...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Euro-Zone, UK Stocks Have Upside Potential: JPMorgan

JPMorgan strategists are bullish on global stocks, seeing positive fundamentals and only a modest negative impact from the Covid omicron variant. “We believe there is further upside for stocks, despite a strong run so far,” the strategists, led by Mislav Matejka, wrote in a commentary. “The new variant is...
STOCKS
investing.com

Lucid Stock Jumps After Citi Calls It a Buy, With 48% Potential Upside

Investing.com – Lucid stock (NASDAQ:LCID) rose 3% Thursday after Citi rated it a buy with a potential to hit $57, a 48% appreciation from the current levels. While not ignoring the risks the company faces, Citi analyst Itay Michaeli said the company has demonstrated leading EV technology “credentials with a best-in-class blend of range, performance, charging dynamics and price.”
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Forbes

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Has A 10% Upside Potential

Intercontinental Exchange stock (NYSE: ICE) has gained 17% YTD, and at its current price of $135 per share, it is trading 10% below its fair value of $151 – Trefis’ estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s valuation. The exchange posted better than expected results in the third quarter of 2021, with net revenues (total revenues minus transaction-based expenses) increasing 28% y-o-y to $1.8 billion. It was primarily driven by a 156% y-o-y jump in the mortgage technology segment, followed by a 7% increase in the exchange revenues. The exchange revenues benefited from higher average daily volume of contracts traded in the futures & options category. Further, the fixed income and data services stream also posted some growth in the quarter. The increase in top-line translated into a 62% y-o-y rise in the adjusted net income to $633 million.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Carry a Lot of Risk, but Their Upside Is Huge

Pinterest is shedding users as economies reopen. DraftKings is spending aggressively on sales and marketing. Both Pinterest and DraftKings have yet to achieve consistent profits on the bottom line. Investing in stocks can be a risky endeavor. Buying a stock does not guarantee an investor a return on that investment....
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Lloyds: More Upside Potential In 2022

U.K. bank Lloyds (NYSE:LYG) continues to be an attractive pick heading into 2022 in my opinion. The Business is Well-positioned for the Coming Year. Lloyds' business performance lately has shown resilience. While it set aside large provisions for loan defaults last year, it subsequently unwound many of them and ended up reporting a £1.387bn profit for 2020.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy