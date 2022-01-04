Cameco: Why There's Lots Of 2022 Upside Potential For This Uranium Miner's Stock

Intercontinental Exchange stock (NYSE: ICE) has gained 17% YTD, and at its current price of $135 per share, it is trading 10% below its fair value of $151 – Trefis’ estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s valuation. The exchange posted better than expected results in the third quarter of 2021, with net revenues (total revenues minus transaction-based expenses) increasing 28% y-o-y to $1.8 billion. It was primarily driven by a 156% y-o-y jump in the mortgage technology segment, followed by a 7% increase in the exchange revenues. The exchange revenues benefited from higher average daily volume of contracts traded in the futures & options category. Further, the fixed income and data services stream also posted some growth in the quarter. The increase in top-line translated into a 62% y-o-y rise in the adjusted net income to $633 million.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO