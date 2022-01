Major is a year and a half old and is looking for a home all his own. He does not want to live with any other pets but loves people –especially older children and adults. Major is very high energy and enjoys learning new things. This cutie has only been at HSTC since November 2021, but is ready for his fur-ever home. Major is accepting visitors at the HSTC main shelter located at 4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave. in Palm City, Florida.

PALM CITY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO