San Luis Obispo County, CA

Stewart Jenkins running for San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder

By News Staff
 5 days ago
Stew Jenkins has lived, worked, and volunteered in San Luis Obispo County since 1961

– At 8:30 a.m. on Monday, election law lawyer Stew Jenkins walked the five blocks from his home-office to the San Luis Obispo County Government Center and took out petition papers to run for election to the Office of San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder. Jenkins’ knowledge of election law and his connection with the county’s people, history and our different geographic, political, social, and ethnic communities he hopes could restore universal confidence in our elections for every San Luis Obispo County voter. A new County Clerk-Recorder will be elected on June 7, 2022.

As a Lawyer, Stew Jenkins has represented the Democratic Party, Republican candidates & Independents in election and campaign finance matters. Jenkins says he is the only candidate for County Clerk-Recorder with the experience and ties to our communities needed to serve as a neutral umpire and referee of our elections. Jenkins says he is committed to bringing voters of every political stripe into every step of conducting honest elections that every voter can trust.

Stew Jenkins has lived, worked, and volunteered to serve the public in San Luis Obispo County since 1961. A graduate of San Luis Obispo Senior High School and Cal Poly, Jenkins has practiced law here for 43 years. With his wife Diane, Stew raised their three children in this county. Stew Jenkins has lived in Shell Beach, Avila Beach, Nipomo, Oceano, Los Osos, Atascadero and San Luis Obispo. He has worked with six San Luis Obispo County Clerks, beginning with Ruth Warnken in 1971, when he was appointed as the youngest Deputy Registrar-of-Voters in county history.

Jenkins has helped register thousands of people to vote in every community in our county; from San Miguel to Nipomo, from Ragged Point to Cuyama, and from Oceano to Cholame. He has served as County Inspector or Clerk at polling places. Jenkins served from 1979 to 1989 on the elected nonpartisan Port San Luis Harbor Commission governing the largest special district in San Luis Obispo County and, as President of the Point San Luis Lighthouse Keepers, lead a team that restored the Point San Luis Lighthouse. For decades Jenkins has served the Superior Court as an on-call Confidential Special Master. Jenkins has investigated, prevented and stopped vote fraud in this County. In the 1980s his investigation led to prosecution and conviction of a harbor commissioner for perjury and vote fraud. His most recent public interest elections case enforced voters’ Proposition 64 ban of marijuana  billboard advertising along Route 101 and other Interstate and State Highways. In Farmer vs. Bureau of Cannabis Control, Jenkins obtained a Jan. 11, 2021, judgment in the local Superior Court ordering the Bureau to notify all licensed cannabis distributors state-wide to remove those billboards that had been prohibited by California voters.

Jenkins filed his Notice of Intention to run for the Office of County Clerk-Recorder on July 28, 2021. His bipartisan campaign committee, Stewart Jenkins for County Clerk-Recorder 2022, qualified on Aug. 16, 2021. The campaign website, http://StewJenkinsSLOCountyClerkRecorder.org launched Sept. 10, 2021.

