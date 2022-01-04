ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio toddler gets a letter from Queen Elizabeth II for ‘splendid’ Halloween costume

By John Lynch
An Ohio family received a letter from the Queen of England after the family sent a photo of their toddler dressed as the Queen for Halloween.

Jalayne Sutherland of Ohio dressed up as Queen Elizabeth II for Halloween and after her mother, Katelyn Sutherland, posted a picture of Jalayne dressed up with the family’s two corgis it was shared across Facebook.

The Halloween costume was a success and that lead to Katelyn trying to figure out a way to send the photos of Jalayne to the Queen of England

Apparently, the letter did get to the Queen because Etcanada reports that Queen Elizabeth responded to Jalayne’s costume.

“The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter, and for the photograph you thoughtfully enclosed,” reads a letter she received from the Hon Marry Morrison, the Queen’s Lady in Waiting.

“Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and The Queen was pleased to see the photograph of your daughter, Jalayne, in her splendid outfit,” the letter — dated Dec. 9, 2021 — continued. “Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am enclosing a little information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have.”

