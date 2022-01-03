ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2022 Grammy Awards Might Be Postponed Due to Omicron COVID-19 Spike

By Carena Liptak
 4 days ago
The 64th annual Grammy Awards are set to take place on Jan. 31, but it's possible that that date will get pushed back. According to Billboard, a source close to the Recording Academy says it's "looking likely" that the Grammys will be postponed due to increasing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 omicron...

