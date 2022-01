Cryptocurrency adoption has been one of the main news of the year. Different means have been introduced to accept bitcoin and make crypto payments around the world. We have seen nations create tokens that mirror their currencies and real-life usage of bitcoin for crypto payments. This is not including the race for the first bitcoin city; which El Salvador and its energetic president are currently leading. While there has been some bad crypto news this year ( referring to china and the crypto mining ban), having more options to crypto market relevance outside cryptocurrency exchange platforms is a joy to behold.

