Paso Horse Park to host show jumping competition

 2 days ago
Split Rock Jumping Tour announces move to Paso Robles for 2022 California stop

– The new year brings a variety of new additions to the Split Rock Jumping Tour (SRJT) schedule for 2022, including a move of its California stop to the state’s Central Coast. The boutique Split Rock show experience will highlight jumper competition of all levels with a CSI2 FEI rating (pending USEF approval) at the Paso Robles Horse Park from Sept. 7-11, taking over the dates of what was previously the Sonoma International. The week of the Split Rock Paso Robles CSI2 will feature a number of exciting show jumping classes, including the $100,000 Split Rock Grand Prix CSI2.

“The Split Rock team is excited to add the Paso Robles Horse Park to our schedule,” said SRJT Founder and President Derek Braun. “California has always been one of our favorite stops on the tour and the park’s location, incredible facilities and mutual desire to host special events made it the perfect destination for our California show.”

The Paso Robles Horse Park opened in May 2015 and is a state-of-the-art equestrian competition and event facility located halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The park spans 70 acres with a large turf field, eight GGT sand arenas, 224 12’x12’ onsite stalls, and the ability to accommodate additional temporary stalls.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Split Rock Jumping Tour to the Paso Robles Horse Park,” said founder of the park foundation, Linda Starkman. “We feel our aligned efforts to deliver unique boutique show experiences paired with world-class amenities presents the perfect opportunity for collaboration.”

