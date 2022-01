When the pandemic began last year, local residents faced a cavalcade of challenges to test, isolate, and quarantine for Covid-19. In an unusual collaboration, scientists from the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub and the University of California, San Francisco began working with the Latino Task Force to figure out how best to get control of infections. Rapid tests were first tried and then scaled up across the city, cutting down wait times for test results and connecting people to resources faster.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO