MTN DEW is giving us a new Spark for 2022

Are you looking for a Spark to kickstart your 2022 with? MTN DEW is making that happen by adding a new addition to their lineup and taking their Spark line to the next level. In a press email we received on behalf of MTN DEW, we learned that for the new...
For fans of Mountain Spark, Mountain Dew has now launched a sugar-free version of the popular raspberry lemonade flavor. Now available nationwide, Mountain Dew Spark Zero Sugar is just the latest release that addresses the growing consumer demand for more zero sugar offerings. Mountain Dew Spark was released a year ago and quickly became a fan favorite with selling out with each restock.
How many subscription services are you paying for right now? Chances are that you're subscribed to at least a few streaming services, a food delivery service, Xbox Live Gold, PlayStation Plus, and maybe even a monthly box. Subscriptions are the lifeblood of many companies, and now a popular fast-food chain wants a piece of that pie. On Thursday, Taco Bell announced the launch of its taco subscription service in the US. You can subscribe to the Taco Bell Taco Lover's Pass starting today.
Coca-Cola is tapping into the canned cocktail craze with a boozy version of its Fresca soda. In a partnership between Corona brewer Constellation Brands and Coke, the companies will launch Fresca Mixed, a spirit-based cocktail, later this year. Fresca is the second non-alcoholic drink owned by Coke to be turned...
Johnnie Walker Red Label is an inexpensive and easy-to-find blended scotch whisky that’s good at best but reliable in a pinch, a solid mixer that fits in anywhere from dives to craft-cocktail bars, and any home bar as well. Classification blended scotch whisky. Company Diageo. Distillery Various: It’s a...
I used to think I needed soda for a boost of caffeine or sugar. During the early days of the pandemic, however, I couldn't purchase my favorite soda from the grocery store. I wasn't drinking it in restaurants. And to my surprise, my energy levels didn't drop. Fast forward to...
Britvic has secured a deal with AEG Global Partnership to become The O2’s Official Soft Drinks partner for the next five years – with its hero brand Pepsi MAX served and seen across the entertainment venue. From the start of this year, the agreement gives Britvic pouring and...
Bacardi has unveiled its first non-alcoholic ‘spirit’ brand, called Palette. The company said it was created to elevate alcohol-free cocktails. Palette Roots offers a “deep, complex” flavor using juniper berries, ginger, and the oils of nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon. Palette Bold is said to taste like...
Anyone who loves Mountain Dew knows that one of the best parts about being a Dew lover is trying all the fun flavors they bring all year long. I'm excited because I'll only drink calorie-free options and the latest Mountain Dew Major Melon Zero Sugar has become my favorite...It just tastes like childhood innocence.
After several months, we shopped at our local Target and were surprised to see that the popular store had been remodeled to give it a fresh new design. Modern fixtures, improved experiences, and the most up-to-date health and safety regulations were all included in the renovations.
Coca-Cola is teaming up with alcohol producer Constellation Brands on a new line of spirit-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails under the soda giant's Fresca brand. Fresca Mixed, which is inspired by recipes from Fresca fans around the world, is expected to launch later this year and will be produced, marketed and distributed by Constellation Brands. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Crystal Pepsi, an iconic clear soda from the early 1990s, is making a comeback — sort of. The caffeine-free drink originally hit U.S. store shelves in 1992 and was discontinued in 1994. But the soft drink has had somewhat of a loyal following over the years, so much so that PepsiCo has done limited re-releases in the past.
