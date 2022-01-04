ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Polish miners block coal for power plants to demand pay hike

Midland Daily News
 2 days ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Miners employed by Poland’s largest coal company blocked deliveries of the fossil fuel to state-run power plants Tuesday to demand higher pay to keep pace with surging consumer prices. Groups of protesters were stopping trains leaving the...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
industryglobalnews24.com

Jan Holm Drilling Company Switches from Oil and Gas to Nuclear Power

The chief of Maersk Drilling, Jan Holm in Singapore has announced to switch to nuclear power barges from the traditional offshore oil and gas by joining hands with Seaborg Technologies, a Danish company that will deal with Jan Holm’s activities in Southeast Asia. Seaborg has planned to develop a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mining#Power Plants#Polish#Wind Power#Miners#Ap
AFP

'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma

A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. - Get rid of fossil fuels - FLASC, a spin-off of the University of Malta, has a system that uses renewably made electricity to pump water into a chamber that contains under-pressure air, which can then turn a hydraulic turbine to generate power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Gas prices rise on higher eastbound Yamal volumes

FRANKFURT, Jan 6 (Reuters) - European and British wholesale gas prices rose again on Thursday as supplies along a major pipeline which usually carries gas from Russia to Europe flowed in reverse for a 17th successive day. Eastbound volumes on the Yamal-Europe pipeline, from Germany to Poland, increased sharply earlier...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
eenews.net

Cryptocurrency plan fails for Manchin-connected coal plant

The power plant that buys coal from Sen. Joe Manchin’s family business won’t have a second life powering cryptocurrency mining. The Public Service Commission of West Virginia rejected a proposal late last week by the owners of the Grant Town power plant to buy out of a power purchase contract with a subsidiary of utility giant FirstEnergy.
GRANT TOWN, WV
Axios

U.S. now the world's top liquefied natural gas exporter

Multiple analysts are reaching the same conclusion: The U.S. has already become the world's largest liquefied natural gas exporter. Driving the news: "LNG exports from the United States topped 7 million tonnes (7.7 million tons) in December, according to ship-tracking data from ICIS LNG Edge, narrowly edging out rival producers Qatar and Australia for the first time," CNN reports.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

High cost of electricity exposes UK energy policy failings

In light of the energy crisis in the UK, installing a smart meter and heat pump as measures to help combat the climate crisis have exposed serious failings in government policy. A heat pump may be four times as efficient as the best gas-condensing boiler, but the cost of heating a home is as great because of the high price of electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Natural Gas Gains 47% in 2021: Will It Climb Further in 2022?

Natural gas prices rose 4.8% on the last trading day of 2021 to settle at $3.73 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), notching the biggest annual gain in five years. To be precise, the fuel closed out 2021 with a rise of some 47% — its best 12-month performance since 2016 — supported by higher cooling demand in the summer months, hurricane-related disruption in supplies, and a strong liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export trend.
TRAFFIC
FOX 28 Spokane

States With the Most Expensive Natural Gas Prices

With winter and cold weather upon us, many consumers will be bearing the burden of increased costs for heating sources like natural gas this year. New data released from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in early December showed a continued rise in inflation, with consumer prices in November rising 6.8% over the prior year. One of the main categories driving inflation overall has been energy, where prices now are up a total of 33.3% over their 2020 levels. While the rate of growth month-to-month has slowed, the cost of utility gas service was 25.1% higher in November than it was one year ago. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased volatility in both demand and supply for energy, and with supply currently lagging behind demand, consumers are facing higher prices as a result.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy price rises hitting whole economy, trade body boss says

The rise in energy prices is something that is affecting the entire economy, the head of an influential trade body has said as the industry prepares for a meeting with ministers this afternoon.Emma Pinchbeck, the chief executive of Energy UK told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the spike in energy prices that is expected in April could lead to a 2% rise in the cost of living.“This is a wholesale price risk, which is a whole-economy risk, it doesn’t just apply to the energy retailers or the sector,” she told the programme.“It’s quite likely that the Treasury themselves...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy