Indiana Woman Donates Kidney to her Sick Husband screenshot

Indiana State News by Evan Green

A man in Indiana was dealing with Stage 5 kidney disease and had little hope of ever receiving a transplant until his wife discovered that she was a perfect match and could serve as his living kidney donor.

The Indianapolis couple had gotten married while the husband was succumbing to kidney failure, and so the news that a transplant could take place came at the perfect time.

The procedure took place without any major complications, and it seems that the couple will be able to live long and healthy lives together.