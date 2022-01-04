ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melania Trump auctioning hat from Macron visit, paintings

By Judy Kurtz
 2 days ago
Melania Trump is aiming to fetch at least $250,000 by selling items including a white hat and digital and watercolor paintings of herself as part of a "historic auction."

The former first lady's office announced Tuesday that Trump would launch the online auction, dubbed the "Head of State Collection." The mementos up for grabs to the highest bidder include "three important one-of-a-kind signed items" marking the 2018 visit to the White House by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

The white, broad-brimmed hat being auctioned was created by designer Hervé Pierre to go with the same color Michael Kors suit that Trump sported while welcoming the Macrons.

"Mrs. Trump recognized this important moment for the country, and accordingly, a great deal of consideration went into the planning," according to a promotional site for the auction.

The auction also includes an original watercolor painting by Marc-Antoine Coulon that depicts Trump in the 2018 state visit look.

The digital artwork being auctioned shows a similar image from Coulon, with "a subtle movement."

The launch of the auction — an unusual, if not unprecedented move by a former first lady — comes weeks after Trump said she would be releasing nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, for sale in regular intervals. The first NFT, "Melania's Vision," featured a painting of the 51-year-old ex-model's eyes by Coulon, along with an audio message.

A portion of the auction's proceeds will help provide "individuals who have been in the foster care community with access to computer science and technology education," Trump's office said in a statement. A spokesperson didn't immediately respond to ITK's request for comment on how much of the money would go toward Trump's Be Best foster care initiative.

Trump's auction runs through Jan. 25.

Comments / 32

y not
2d ago

Melania must be destitute and on the verge of becoming homeless and struggling to find enough food to feed Donald , if she has to auction off her designer hats and clothing.

Reply(8)
18
Viva Satire !
2d ago

Reportedly Former President Trump has put up for auction several of his bowel movements, as he knows his Supporters will pay good money for them.

Reply(1)
5
Barb Brandon
2d ago

gotta be getting desperate for $$$. a former first lady selling crap less than one year after their ouster, lmao

Reply
3
