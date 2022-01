Ever since its launch in October, people have been talking about the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Although the phone has had some issues, for the most part it has been a success, going so far as to win our Readers’ Choice award. Compared to its little brother, the Pixel 6, the 6 Pro has more features to justify its $900 price tag: 12GB of RAM, optical zoom, higher screen resolution, and a higher capacity battery. What's less-often talked about is the phone's ultra-wideband chip, intended for object tracking and some other fun new features. Now we're learning about how users will control this mode, as the Pixel 6 Pro adds a toggle to its connection settings.

