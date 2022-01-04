ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US sets global record of 1 mn reported Covid cases Monday

By VALERIE MACON
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
People line up at a Covid-19 testing tent in Los Angeles, California on January 3, 2022, with new cases soaring in the United States amid the rapid spread of the infectious Omicron strain /AFP

The United States reported more than one million new Covid-19 cases Monday after the long New Year's weekend, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the Omicron variant spread at a blistering pace.

There were 1,080,211 new cases in the country, a global record, although the number of cases reported on a Monday is usually higher than other days because of delays in weekend tallying, especially after such a three-day holiday weekend.

Still, the figure is double the number of daily cases compared to the previous Monday.

The rolling average over seven days -- which experts see as more reliable -- was 486,000 cases per day as of Monday evening, the university said.

The new figure comes a day after top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said the country was experiencing "almost a vertical increase" in Covid-19 cases, adding the peak may be only weeks away.

The heavily mutated Omicron strain -- the most transmissible to date -- accounted for around 59 percent of US cases in the week ending December 25, according to government modeling.

Fauci said the experience of South Africa -- where the strain was first detected in late November and peaked quickly, then subsided nearly as speedily -- offered some hope.

Rates of death and hospitalization in the United States have been lower in recent weeks than during previous Covid surges.

With 9,382 deaths over the past seven days, the nation's death toll has fallen by 10 percent, week on week.

In the last seven days, the country has recorded 3.4 million cases according to Johns Hopkins data.

The US record during previous waves was 258,000 cases per day, for the week of January 5 to 11, 2021.

Officials have struggled to find a balance that will protect public health without gravely damaging the economy or slamming key services like policing and air travel.

Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention halved the isolation period for asymptomatic Covid cases to five days, in a bid to blunt mass Omicron-induced disruption as infections hit new highs in multiple states.

And on Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's Covid-19 booster shot for children as young as 12 ahead of the reopening of schools following the holiday break.

Covid-19 has killed at least 5,441,446 people globally since the outbreak emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Monday.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Comments / 284

wordtoyourmother
5d ago

yet the death rate isn't rising. do not belive this fear mongering media that is paid by pharmaceutical companies to spread fear to boost their profits.

Reply(38)
45
Never Quit
5d ago

and in the end, after all is said and done we're going to find out the Trump was right in the beginning and this is a political tool of the Democrats, hyped up paper tiger so the Dems can look like they're saving us. All while gaining control and making billions off the vaccine.

Reply(9)
19
Jaykenzie
5d ago

DO NOT LET THIS ADMINISTRATION AND MEDIA CONTROL YOU. It is just cases. Not hospital cases. Not deaths. Death rates are down. Only 10% of total 2020 US deaths was Covid. 3rd on list. We need to stop allowing the media and gov politicize this. We will be ok. We are fine. Mask did not lessen the cases when. They were mandated. Immunization did not decrease the number of cases. They increased.

Reply(13)
24
 

