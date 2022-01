Which Carolina Panthers players could use a massive performance to conclude the 2021 season at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18?. For some taking the field in Week 18, it will be their final time doing so for the Carolina Panthers. Sunday’s season finale at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers represents the last chance players have at remaining in the team’s plans and with head coach Matt Rhule now expected to get a reprieve, major changes in terms of personnel could be coming very soon.

