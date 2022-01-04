ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Most Anticipated Albums of 2022

By Charles Holmes
The Ringer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Holmes and Grace Spelman are back after the holidays to discuss the most...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

The Weeknd Doubles Down on the ‘80s and Even Michael Jackson on the Upbeat ‘Dawn FM’: Album Review

The Weeknd’s music has always been based around a combination of light and darkness, as the truth-in-advertising title of his 2015 sophomore full-length album, “The Beauty Behind the Madness,” stated — love and hate, happiness and anger, hope and despair, and any number of other complimentary/ contradictory, yin-and-yang elements. That combination reached a new and unintended level when his last album, the blockbuster “After Hours,” was released on March 20, 2020 — just as the horrors of the pandemic became inescapable — and for many people it’s difficult to hear even that album’s most beautiful songs without feeling the chill...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Cardi B.
decodedmagazine.com

Bonobo shares the final preview of his anticipated new album, ‘Fragments’

One of the biggest names in dance music, Bonobo (aka Simon Green) has shared the final preview of his anticipated new album “Fragments” (Ninja Tune) before it is released on 14th January. ‘From You’ features Joji and follows a string of widely celebrated singles that showcase the album’s depth and fascinating array of collaborators, including ‘Tides’ with Jamila Woods and ‘Shadows’ with Jordan Rakei, among others. Born first out of fragments of ideas and experimentation in his Los Angeles studio in 2020 and 2021, the album ultimately was fused together in a burst of creativity fueled by both collaboration and Green’s escape into the wild. “Fragments” is the sound of struggle and isolation, personally and collectively – and of surging, joyous return.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Randall King announces highly anticipated major label debut album

Country music traditionalist Randall King is entering the new year with the long-awaited announcement that has been keeping fans at the edge of their seats – or barstools. His forthcoming major label debut album, Shot Glass, will be available everywhere on March 18th via Warner Music Nashville. Featuring 11 standout tracks, eight of which co-written by King, the album centers around a night out at a bar, which each song representing a different point of view of those in the room. Produced by Bart Butler and Ryan Gore, Shot Glass tells the tale that you’re never drinking alone.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Weeknd releases new album Dawn FM: Tracklist, features and how to stream

The Weeknd’s much-hyped fifth studio album, Dawn FM, has finally dropped. The follow-up to 2020’s After Hours consists of 16 tracks, featuring collaborations with Tyler, the Creator and Jim Carrey, among others.Dawn FM was announced on 3 January – just four days before the release day was announced – with the pop and R&B artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, sharing a Twitter post captioned: “New album: dawn FM // january 7th.”He accompanied it with a one-minute teaser video for what he called “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd”.In a four-star review of the record for...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Accepts His New Fate With a Dancefloor Ritual in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

The Weeknd finds himself in the midst of a surreal dance floor ritual in the new video for “Sacrifice,” a track off his latest album, Dawn FM. The Cliqua-directed clip opens with a disconcertingly smooth radio DJ for “103.5 Dawn FM” waking up the Weeknd and telling him, “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry, we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.”  After being consumed by a blinding light (get it?) the Weeknd wakes up in the middle of a wild underground dance party and soon finds himself the center of attention, strapped crucifixion-style to a circular platform. The rave ritual continues with plenty of dancing, psychedelic touches, a mysterious red-robed figure, and, at the very end, some haunting shots of rapidly-aging bodies. The “Sacrifice” video arrives the same day of Dawn FM’s release, Jan. 7. The LP, which follows the Weeknd’s 2020 smash, After Hours, features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Max Martin, and Oneohtrix Point Never.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Jack White Premieres Live Video, Offers Details About Coming Twin Albums and Tour

Jack White hasn’t talked much publicly about his forthcoming pair of new albums — “Fear of the Dawn,” out April 8, and “Entering Heaven Alive,” due July 22 — but he took to Los Angeles radio station Alt 98.7 to exclusively premiere a new live-in-the-studio music video on the station’s website, as well as to discuss the nature of the two records as well as tour plans. With the self-directed live video for “Taking Me Back,” White told host Chris Booker that “we wanted to kill a few birds with one stone. People keep asking who’s going to be in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
luxurylaunches.com

Kylie Jenner breaks her Instagram hiatus by flashing a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch

Out of sight is out of mind, even when you’re Kylie Jenner. Realizing this, the 24-year-old makeup Mogul has broken her sabbatical,after almost two months, and fans couldn’t be happier. While we surely missed the gorgeous Christmas looks she dishes out year after year for star-studded Christmas parties, it was consolation enough to see a few of her many expensive Christmas gifts. Kylie shared on her Instagram stories a glimpse of a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch followed by sneak peeks of a quiet day at home with daughter Stormi. The lion-shaped clutch is befitting of her astrological sign, Leo. It’s a stunning addition to her already coveted collection of handbags!
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

TikTok Is Freaking Out Over Nicki Minaj's Shrimp Fried Rice

Open up the menu at any Chinese restaurant and you'll likely find an entire section devoted to fried rice. Chicken fried rice, pork fried rice, veggie fried rice — there are tons of variations of the popular order. The dish typically consists of white rice that's (of course) fried with a type of protein such as eggs, and chunks of vegetables. According to Master Class, it started back in sixth-century China as a way to use up leftover rice and has since become a staple main course.
RECIPES
HollywoodLife

Offset Isn’t A Fan Of The Way Cardi B Dresses Their 3-Month-Old Son — Watch

Cardi B and Offset disagree about how to dress their three-month-old son in a hilarious new video. Cardi B, 29, and Offset, 30, were shopping for clothes for their baby boy earlier this week at Target and had some hilarious disagreements about what to buy for the three-month-old! In an Instagram story taken by Cardi, the “WAP” rapper’s first proposition was a small grey tweed fedora hat. Offset unfortunately didn’t agree with the sartorial choice, joking, “Oh hell nah! I’m not putting that s—t on my son, man … Got my boy looking like Ne-Yo!” The Migos rapper was referring to the R&B star who famously sported many hats when his career first popped off in the late 2000s.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy