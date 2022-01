A Guthrie County community is having a public forum for the citizens to speak to its mayor. The City of Menlo is having an event called “Coffee With The Mayor.” Mayor Carol Sheldahl would like to hear about the concerns of residents in a public forum. One of the many things they will discuss is getting volunteers for different projects. This event will be at the Menlo Cafe from 9am until 10:30am on January 15th.

MENLO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO