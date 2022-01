The score will tell you this was all Florida, but that wasn’t the case for the start of the contest. The Flames pushed hard out of the gate, while the Panthers gave them the same effort back. At times it looked like Calgary was taking control only for the Panthers to swing momentum back in their favour. It wasn’t until the latter half of the second period – and then following in through the third – that the Panthers really took control. They have a relentless loose puck pursuit and take as many chances as they can, even if on the outside. The Panthers are a top team – and Calgary hung with them better than the score dictated.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO