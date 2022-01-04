ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resistance: 1942 review – Jason Patric smuggles quality into worthy war tale

By Phil Hoad
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of dissident French fugitives dodge goose-stepping Gestapo officers in a drama that loses its battle with cliches. There is the kernel of a good idea in this second world...

www.imdb.com

Related
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Darkly imagined tale of where bad mothers go to learn better

“Bad mother” books occupy their own capacious wing in the house of literature, with new rooms continually added. From Emma Bovary to Scarlett O’Hara to the bad mother (and father) of Tom Perrotta’s “Little Children,” we’re fascinated by parents who fail at their basic job of putting their children’s needs first.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
imdb.com

Noah Hawley Says ‘Alien’ TV Series Is A “Reinvention” & Will Focus On Corporations Trying To Create Immortality

“Alien” is inarguably one of the best sci-fi horror films of all time. Actually, many would consider it the gold standard of that specific subgenre. But when people started developing sequels and prequels, filmmakers had different ideas about where to go. James Cameron’s “Aliens” decided to take it in a more visceral and aggressive direction. Ridley Scott’s prequels, “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant,” decided to add ideas about existence and creationism.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

SP Releasing Picks Up Thriller ‘Nightshade’ Starring Lou Ferrigno Jr., Dina Meyer & Jason Patric For January Release

EXCLUSIVE: SP Releasing has acquired worldwide rights to the psychological thriller Nightshade, starring Lou Ferrigno Jr. (S.W.A.T.), Dina Meyer (Starship Troopers) and Jason Patric (Wayward Pines), with plans to release it in theaters across North America and on VOD platforms on January 4. The film directed by Landon Williams watches as a homicide detective (Ferrigno Jr.) on the hunt for a serial killer experiences a series of disturbing dreams, which lead him to seek hypnotherapy and the aid of a psychiatrist (Meyer). The treatment reveals undeniable parallels between his nightmares and the murders, setting him into a tailspin of paranoia and distrust. Tim Russ...
MOVIES
hardcoredroid.com

Tales of Grimm Review

The underlying premise behind Tales of Grimm is a simple one. Players collect and battle dark-fantasy versions of their favorite fairytale characters to save a magical world from corruptive dark magic. Unfortunately, while Tales of Grimm has some great moments, it’s little more than a mostly unremarkable gacha RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
imdb.com

The Real-Life Moment That Made Steven Spielberg Fall In Love With Space

One of the key traits that sets Steven Spielberg's best blockbusters apart from other tentpoles is their sense of awe for the natural world. Even "Jaws" and "Jurassic Park" treat the dangerous creatures at the heart of their stories with a blend of fear and wonder, as opposed to seeing them as nothing more than human-snacking monsters. The same could be said for how Spielberg portrays outer space in his movies. As worlds apart (no pun intended) as the aliens in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "War of the Worlds" are in terms of their plans for humanity, Spielberg takes the time...
MOVIES
wccftech.com

Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo Review – Tell us a Tale of Murder

I've never been a massive fan of Hitchcock films. I appreciate some of them, and I can certainly appreciate what he brought to the film industry. There's no doubt that he arguably helped propel the thriller genre more than any other director through the masterful use of cinematography. That's the key thing to remember, Hitchcock was a director known for his style, which Pendulo Studios have looked to recreate in their new title Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Review: 'A Hero,' Iran's Oscar entry, is another gripping moral tale from Asghar Farhadi

The title of "A Hero," Asghar Farhadi's characteristically complex, humane and absorbing new movie, at first cries out to be read ironically. Farhadi, the Iranian writer and director of art-house favorites like "A Separation" and "The Salesman," has little use for saintly protagonists, and his ninth feature — garlanded at last year's Cannes Film Festival and recently shortlisted for the Oscar for international feature — is no exception. It unfolds over several eventful days in the life of Rahim Soltani (Amir Jadidi), a failed entrepreneur who's serving three years in debtors' prison, and who is no one's idea of a hero. Until, that is, he performs a good deed that goes viral, nabbing his 15 minutes of fame from a jaded society eager for even faint glimmers of hope for humanity.
MOVIES
Deadline

Ridley Scott Chooses Vanessa Kirby To Play Josephine Opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon In Apple Epic ‘Kitbag’

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Kirby is Ridley Scott’s choice to play Empress Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon in Kitbag, the historical drama for Apple that begins production this spring. She will replace Jodie Comer, who exited the project over scheduling. Her reps are negotiating a deal for Kirby, who is coming off an Oscar nomination for her gut-wrenching performance in Pieces of a Woman. Scripted by Scott’s All the Money in the World collaborator David Scarpa, Kitbag explores Bonaparte’s origins and his swift, told through the lens of his addictive and often volatile relationship with the Empress. Scott and Kevin Walsh are...
MOVIES
chscommunicator.com

“Crier’s War” Review

In a world divided between the Made — man-made superhumans — and Humans, “Crier’s War” by Nina Varela describes a dystopian world, far more advanced than today’s. In the past, there was a queen who was infertile. Since she yearned for a kid badly, she had someone make her one. This child was similar to a human, but it was stronger. The making of Automae grew and they soon overpowered the humans. Now humans are the servants and the Made are superior, holding all spots of power.
ENTERTAINMENT
imdb.com

Wes Anderson’s Next Film Is ‘The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar’ With Benedict Cumberbatch For Netflix

Cinematographer Robert Yeoman wasn’t kidding when he said Wes Anderson was heading to England to shoot yet another film—his second production shot within the span of six months— because tonight, we have details on that film. According to Baz Bamigboye, one of the few certifiably reliable (and airtight) reporters at the otherwise often-dubious UK Daily Mail, who has been spot-on for a decade-plus, Wes Anderson’s next film is a Roald Dahl adaptation for Netflix starring Benedict Cumberbatch.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Munich: The Edge Of War’

Netflix tackles the events leading up to World War II in its new historical fiction Munich: The Edge Of War. A quick prologue introduces us to Oxford educated friends Hugh Legat (George MacKay) and Paul Von Hartman (Jannis Niewöhner) in 1932. Bright eyed and bushy tailed they rejoice at a party before political ideologies and differences destroy their friendship. Six years later and Europe is on the brink of war. Hitler (Ulrich Matthes) threatens to invade Czechoslovakia as British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) desperately tries to prevent war. Legat and Von Hartman’s careers are at similar points, just on opposite sides. Legat is Chamberlain’s private secretary while Von Hartman is Hitler’s press secretary.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Phenotypes by Paulo Scott review – artfully plotted tale of race, privilege and guilt

According to Brazil’s 2010 census, 43% of citizens identify as mixed-race, while 30% of those who consider themselves white have black ancestors. Brazil has always wrestled with issues surrounding colourism and racial classification. Even affirmative action policies – such as race-based quotas at universities – have proved contentious. Paulo Scott explores these tensions in his latest novel, seamlessly translated by Daniel Hahn.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Thornbyrd’s ‘Healed’ Gets Cast & ReFrame Stamp; Acquisitions By Freestyle, Uncork’d, Samuel Goldwyn Films; Universal Pictures’ ‘Dawn Raid’ Set For North American Release – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Indie production company Thornbyrd Films has launched production on Healed, a psychological thriller starring Guinevere Turner (American Psycho), Shantell Yasmine Abeydeera (The Influencer), Emily Goss (Snapshots), Benjamin Barrett (The Politician) and Todd Lowe (True Blood), which has been awarded the coveted ReFrame Stamp from the Sundance Institute and Women in Film for gender-balanced hiring. The film written by Abeydeera watches as former pop icon Jazz Powers (Abeydeera) and her pregnant wife Olivia (Goss) attend an intimate meditation retreat at the invitation of renowned mindfulness expert Georgia Chambers (Turner). A string of unorthodox therapy sessions and unusual events involving Georgia’s neighbor...
MOVIES
Variety

‘See for Me’ Review: A Home-Invasion Thriller That Feels Like a Cult Classic in the Making

Looks like 2022 is off to a promising start, courtesy of “See for Me,” a home-invasion drama in which the young woman tasked with defending said home — and, just as importantly, the cat who lives there — is blind. It’s rare that the first week of the year brings a notable performance, but Skyler Davenport’s lead turn in director Randall Okita’s no-nonsense thriller (which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival last summer) will be worth remembering well after the January doldrums have passed. Sophie (Davenport) is sneaking out of the house, and we don’t know why. Neither does her mother...
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
theaureview.com

Film Review: Delicious will sate audiences with its sumptuous and heart-warming tale

Many of us have probably never contemplated a world where restaurants didn’t exist. The French film, Delicious traces the origins of those humble establishments with a heart-warming story involving French nobility. The result is a visual feast that will warm the cockles and sate the appetite just like a fine Christmas dinner.
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Book of Boba Fett’ gives beloved ‘Star Wars’ character a worthy return to the screen

Thirty-eight years after Boba Fett plunged into the maw of the Sarlacc monster in “Return of the Jedi,” the debut chapter of the new Disney+ and Lucasfilm series “The Book of Boba Fett” spent 38 minutes explaining how the titular bounty hunter made his escape. The latest entry from the brain trust behind “The Mandalorian” (and spinning directly off of that series) is very much a fans-only affair, but when a fan base is as deep and wide as that of the “Star Wars” franchise, that’s not too big of a problem.
MOVIES

