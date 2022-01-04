Resistance: 1942 review – Jason Patric smuggles quality into worthy war tale

The title of "A Hero," Asghar Farhadi's characteristically complex, humane and absorbing new movie, at first cries out to be read ironically. Farhadi, the Iranian writer and director of art-house favorites like "A Separation" and "The Salesman," has little use for saintly protagonists, and his ninth feature — garlanded at last year's Cannes Film Festival and recently shortlisted for the Oscar for international feature — is no exception. It unfolds over several eventful days in the life of Rahim Soltani (Amir Jadidi), a failed entrepreneur who's serving three years in debtors' prison, and who is no one's idea of a hero. Until, that is, he performs a good deed that goes viral, nabbing his 15 minutes of fame from a jaded society eager for even faint glimmers of hope for humanity.
