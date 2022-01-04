Polish miners block coal for power plants to demand pay hike

With winter and cold weather upon us, many consumers will be bearing the burden of increased costs for heating sources like natural gas this year. New data released from the Bureau of Labor Statistics in early December showed a continued rise in inflation, with consumer prices in November rising 6.8% over the prior year. One of the main categories driving inflation overall has been energy, where prices now are up a total of 33.3% over their 2020 levels. While the rate of growth month-to-month has slowed, the cost of utility gas service was 25.1% higher in November than it was one year ago. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased volatility in both demand and supply for energy, and with supply currently lagging behind demand, consumers are facing higher prices as a result.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO