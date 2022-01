Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, who has breast cancer, is not “out of the woods” yet, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday, but he offered a hopeful prediction for this year. “Our view is that 2022 will be the year where we can say that she is cancer free, and that’ll be something that’ll be really important,” he said to applause at a news conference in Lake Butler, about 30 miles north of Gainesville.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO