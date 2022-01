December 27, 2021, 5:59 PM · Does anyone else feel an enormous amount of anger and frustration within the Disney Parks fan community right now?. Negativity within fan communities has become a bigger and bigger issue ever since the Internet democratized the fan experience. Before the Internet, fan communities typically were cultivated by IP owners, with fleeting attention from limited major media sources. Fans who had problems with - or even just unique perspectives on - what was happening with the IP had very limited opportunities to share that point of view with other fans.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO