Virginia Beach, VA

City Announces Additional Delays

Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia
 5 days ago

Due to icy conditions, the City of Virginia Beach will delay opening city facilities and offices until 10 a.m. today, Jan 4.

  • The Virginia Beach Department of Health will also delay openings today, Jan. 4, until 10 a.m.
  • The Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court is operating under a two-hour delay. The Clerk's Office will open at 10 a.m. and court hearings will begin at 11 a.m. Other courts will be opening under normal business hours beginning at 9 a.m.

The City previously announced:

  • Rec centers, early childhood programs and parks will be opening at 10 a.m.
  • Out of School Time (OST) before-school programs are canceled due to school delay
  • There will be a two-hour delay for waste, recycling and landfill services

Alpha I employees should contact their supervisors for further information on reporting responsibilities. Alpha II employees should report beginning at 10 a.m. or at their scheduled time thereafter.

Public Works crews began treating high-traffic roads, bridges and overpasses on Jan. 3 with a brine salt solution, and is monitoring road conditions this morning. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news for the latest on weather conditions. 

Stay informed. Keep aware of emergency messaging by local officials posted on VBgov.com, Facebook.com/CityofVaBeach, Twitter.com/CityofVaBeach, Nextdoor.com and VBTV. Also, tune into your local TV and radio stations.

# # #

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia

