‘Around the World in 80 Days’ Producer Federation Entertainment Acquires Majority Stake in France’s Robin & Co

The star-packed female spy action pic The 355 is flailing in its box office debut, grossing $1.7 million from 3,145 theaters on Friday for a projected opening in the $4 million range.
The movie’s poor showing comes as a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious omicron variant further spooks older female moviegoers, the target demo for The 355. Simon Kinberg directs the film, which stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o.
Poor reviews also aren’t helping. Audiences liked it more, giving the movie a B+ CinemaScore.
The 355, a passion project for Chastain, is from...
