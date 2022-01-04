ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Polish miners block coal for power plants to demand pay hike

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dcMRN9W00

Miners employed by Poland’s largest coal company blocked deliveries of the fossil fuel to state-run power plants Tuesday to demand higher pay to keep pace with surging consumer prices.

Groups of protesters were stopping trains leaving the Halemba mine and other mines of the Polish Coalmining Group in the southern Silesia region. They demanded higher pay for weekend shifts and clear declarations that wages this year will rise to offset inflation that reached 7.7% in November. They also were protesting imports of cheaper coal from Russia.

Up to 40 trainloads of coal are dispatched from the company's mines each day.

The action is planned for two days and could affect power generation at large state-run plants, which provide most of Poland's energy. However, individual buyers can still purchase coal for heating their homes.

The mining company says it is ready for talks through a mediator, who is still to be appointed.

The state-run company is to produce more than 23 million tons of coal this year, down from some 24.5 million tons in 2020.

Almost 70% of Poland’s energy comes from coal, while renewable sources are being developed, mainly solar and wind energy. The coal mining sector is traditionally one of Poland’s biggest employers.

Comments / 0

Related
industryglobalnews24.com

Jan Holm Drilling Company Switches from Oil and Gas to Nuclear Power

The chief of Maersk Drilling, Jan Holm in Singapore has announced to switch to nuclear power barges from the traditional offshore oil and gas by joining hands with Seaborg Technologies, a Danish company that will deal with Jan Holm’s activities in Southeast Asia. Seaborg has planned to develop a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma

A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. - Get rid of fossil fuels - FLASC, a spin-off of the University of Malta, has a system that uses renewably made electricity to pump water into a chamber that contains under-pressure air, which can then turn a hydraulic turbine to generate power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mining#Power Plants#Wind Power#Miners#Mining Equipment#Polish
eenews.net

Cryptocurrency plan fails for Manchin-connected coal plant

The power plant that buys coal from Sen. Joe Manchin’s family business won’t have a second life powering cryptocurrency mining. The Public Service Commission of West Virginia rejected a proposal late last week by the owners of the Grant Town power plant to buy out of a power purchase contract with a subsidiary of utility giant FirstEnergy.
GRANT TOWN, WV
mining.com

PGG miners launch blockade of coal shipments in Poland

State-owned mining company PGG coal miners launched on Tuesday a two-day blockade of coal shipments in Poland to protest what they say is inadequate pay for extra work. “For several months now, due to an ongoing energy crisis across Europe and a shortage of energy resources, miners have been working overtime and on weekends to avoid interruptions in the supply of energy and heat,” the Solidarity trade union said in a Facebook post.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Guardian

High cost of electricity exposes UK energy policy failings

In light of the energy crisis in the UK, installing a smart meter and heat pump as measures to help combat the climate crisis have exposed serious failings in government policy. A heat pump may be four times as efficient as the best gas-condensing boiler, but the cost of heating a home is as great because of the high price of electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Natural Gas Gains 47% in 2021: Will It Climb Further in 2022?

Natural gas prices rose 4.8% on the last trading day of 2021 to settle at $3.73 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), notching the biggest annual gain in five years. To be precise, the fuel closed out 2021 with a rise of some 47% — its best 12-month performance since 2016 — supported by higher cooling demand in the summer months, hurricane-related disruption in supplies, and a strong liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export trend.
TRAFFIC
101.9 KELO-FM

Oil falls as surging U.S. fuel stockpiles raise demand concerns

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Wednesday as rising fuel stockpiles in the United States raised concerns of declining demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. U.S. gasoline stockpiles rose by 7.1 million barrels in...
TRAFFIC
power-technology.com

Honghe Power Plant, China

Honghe Power Plant is a 600MW coal fired power project. It is located in Yunnan, China. The project is currently active. It has been developed in multiple phases. Post completion of construction, the project got commissioned in June 2006. Project Type Total Capacity (MW) Active Capacity (MW) Pipeline Capacity (MW)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Mukah-Balingian Coal Fired Power Plant, Malaysia

Mukah-Balingian Coal Fired Power Plant is a 600MW coal fired power project. It is located in Sarawak, Malaysia. The project is currently active. It has been developed in multiple phases. Post completion of construction, the project got commissioned in May 2019. Project Type Total Capacity (MW) Active Capacity (MW) Pipeline...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government mulls plans to spare industries from higher carbon cost

The Government could step in to slash the amount that airlines, the power sector, and heavy industry pay for each tonne of carbon they emit into the atmosphere as prices remain unexpectedly high.Officials said prices have been high enough for the last four months that they will have to decide whether to step in and make changes by January 18.Companies that are covered by the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) must buy one so-called allowance for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit.This adds extra cost to dirty fuels such as coal, and makes cleaner fuels, including natural gas, or fully...
INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

Firms race to liquefy more natural gas as global demand soars

Demand for natural gas around the world is soaring. So is its price. That makes perfect sense to retired Louisiana dairy farmer Don Fisher. The corner of the state where his land is located produced about 13% of the country’s natural gas in 2020 and is expected to produce even more in the coming years. Fisher now lives on income from contracts he has with energy companies that extract natural gas from thousands of feet below his family’s pasture.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC News

ABC News

500K+
Followers
125K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy