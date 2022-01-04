ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New auto sales up in 2021, but long way before full recovery

By TOM KRISHER
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — U.S. new vehicle sales rebounded slightly last year from 2020′s dismal numbers, but were still about 2 million below the years before the coronavirus pandemic. The reason? Although there are plenty of customers who want to buy new vehicles at hefty prices, there still...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car That Dealers Overcharge for the Most

Car demand in the United States is at extraordinary levels. Unfortunately, car supply is extremely low. A primary reason the appetite for new cars is so high is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people could not go to dealers at all.  People who wanted to buy 2021 models found themselves out […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular Car in Every State

Due to continuing COVID-19 fallout and a global microchip shortage, 2021 was another difficult year for the auto industry. U.S. vehicle sales hit roughly 15 million in 2021, well below the five-year average of 17.3 million from 2015 to 2019. A handful of vehicles were popular in 2021, although not equally nationwide. Each state had […]
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
New York Post

Rivian shares tumble as legacy automakers rev up EV production

Shares of Rivian briefly fell below their IPO price on Thursday in a broader selloff among electric vehicle (EV) makers as the race for market share intensifies with legacy companies ramping up EV production. Rivian shares fell as much as 16.5% to $75.13, slipping below the debut price of $78...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Sticker Price#Advertising#Detroit#Volkswagen Group#Vehicles#Ap#Cox Automotive
Supermarket News

Walmart goes EV in building out last-mile delivery fleet

Walmart has entered an agreement to reserve 5,000 electric-powered vans from General Motors’ BrightDrop subsidiary to support the retailer’s growing e-commerce delivery operations. Detroit-based BrightDrop announced the deal this week at the 2022 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Plans call for Walmart to use BrightDrop’s EV600...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MarketWatch

Ford stock's price target upped to $29 at Argus

Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky on Thursday raised his price target on Ford Motor Co. shares to $29, from $20, citing the auto maker's "strengthening balance sheet" and "clearly defined" financial targets. "We believe that supply-chain problems and semiconductor chip shortages will soon dissipate and provide greater opportunities for higher revenues and earnings performance" for Ford, Selesky said. The analyst kept his buy rating on the stock. Ford shares have gained more than 174% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 25% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford shares surged earlier this week as the company said it plans to double production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck to meet "soaring customer demand."
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
autodealertodaymagazine.com

December Auto Sales Slip

December usually marks a blowout sales month in the automotive industry, but December represented the steepest year-over-year sales decline of the year in 2021. LMC Automotive registered the decline at 27%, with the seasonally adjusted annualized sales rate of 12.4 million closing in on 2021’s low mark of 12.38 million in September.
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

GM Stock Jumps As Auto Sales Top, Chip Woes Easing, But Toyota Is New U.S. King

General Motors (GM), Toyota Motor (TM) and Honda Motor (HMC) reported stronger-than-expected U.S. auto sales for the final quarter of 2021. GM also sees rising 2022 industry sales, as chip supplies improve. Ford Motor (F) and Stellantis (STLA) are also on tap. GM stock broke out Tuesday, while Ford and...
ECONOMY
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Toyota Crowned Auto Sales Leader

Toyota Motor Corp outsold General Motors Co. in the United States in 2021. This is the first time the Detroit automaker has not led yearly U.S. auto sales since 1931. Toyota sold 2.332 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, compared to 2.218 million vehicles for General Motors. GM's U.S. sales slid 13% in 2021, plummeting 43% in the fourth quarter. Toyota sales, in contrast, rose 10% in 2021.
ECONOMY
Forbes

December Auto Sales Disappoint, Wrapping Up An Underperforming Year

Forecasters expect U.S. auto sales in December to be down more than 20% vs. December 2020, due to the ongoing shortage of new vehicles, in turn due to a computer chip shortage and other supply-chain problems. Consumer demand remains high, however. The combination of high demand and low supply predictably...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy