American Siege review – Bruce Willis sleepwalks through a thriller without thrills

By Cath Clarke
 5 days ago

This small-town crime movie has a dash of imagination in its plot but Willis’s flagrant inertia makes it one for the diehards. ‘This is Georgia,” drawls a character near the...

Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Bruce Willis' Mom Weighs In on 'Die Hard' Christmas Movie Debate

There's been a long, raging debate over whether the 1980s classic action flick "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie ... and Bruce Willis' mother is picking sides. The debate has the potential to blow families apart this holiday season ... and even the TMZ office is split down the middle on "Die Hard" as an Xmas classic ... so to get to the bottom of this we went to Bruce's mom ... because mothers are never wrong, right?!?
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

James Cullen Bressack on Action With Bruce Willis in Fortress [Exclusive Interview]

Fortress with Bruce Willis and directed by James Cullen Bressack. With many action films, it’s a cash grab with a one-shot story with plenty of bullets flying and fist-to-fist fights. In the film about a secret government retirement community, Fortress is already in the works for multiple films with action star Bruce Willis at its core.
MOVIES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

New movies to stream this week: 'A Mouthful of Air,' 'American Siege' and more

Novelist Amy Koppelman doesn't do light, poolside reading. In her books "I Smile Back" (2008), made into a film starring Sarah Silverman, and "Hesitation Wounds" (2015), she grapples with such themes as self-destructive addiction, violent death and mental illness. Making her directorial debut with an adaptation of her 2003 novel "A Mouthful of Air" - loosely inspired by her own experiences with postpartum depression - Koppelman tells the story of children's picture-book author and illustrator Julie Davis (Amanda Seyfried), a new mother who, as the film opens, is recovering from a suicide attempt. With her deer-in-the-headlights eyes, Seyfried is well cast, although depression is notoriously difficult to render on screen, and there are many scenes of Julie simply starring into what presumably is the abyss. Finn Wittrock is serviceable as Julie's husband - doting, yet increasingly alarmed when, after getting pregnant a second time, Julie decides to stop taking her antidepressants. Not much happens here, in a story that hops between visits with Julie's shrink (Paul Giamatti) in the 1990s, when the main action is set, the challenges of motherhood and flashbacks to Julie's childhood, when her struggles with depression began. The story will probably resonate best with anyone who has dealt with a mood disorder, but it's a tale of gloom and doom, heading straight for an outcome that is still a shocking downer, in a film that Koppelman wields like a warning - or weapon - urging viewers, in an on-screen postscript, to get help before it's too late. R. Available on demand. Contains some strong language. 105 minutes.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – American Siege (2021)

Written and Directed by Edward Drake. Starring Timothy V. Murphy, Bruce Willis, Rob Gough, Anna Louise Morse, Johnny Messner, Cullen G. Chambers, Trevor Gretzky, and Janet Jones. SYNOPIS:. An ex-NYPD officer-turned-sheriff of a small rural Georgia town has to contend with a gang of thieves who have taken a wealthy...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Is Bruce Willis Ruining His Legacy By Starring In Bad Direct-To-DVD Movies?

Bruce Willis has been in the entertainment industry since his big break on the hit television show, Moonlighting. Following that hit was Die Hard, which really catapulted his career and the A-list star has been at the top ever since. Willis has starred in numerous classics: The Sixth Sense, The Fifth Element, 12 Monkeys, Pulp Fiction, Unbreakable, and Looper are just some of the memorable movies in his filmography. However, as time went by, so did Willis’s appearance in big mainstream films. The failure of A Good Day To Die Hard notably sent a message that Willis wasn’t the big box office draw that he once was. Willis would pop in and out of big films from time to time, but it started to become noticeable that he was taking the Nicolas Cage route of accepting any film that would pay him his desired amount. For Cage, he made the big mistake of blowing his huge funds on some unnecessary purchases like haunted houses or dinosaur skulls. Eventually, Uncle Sam came knocking on his door, and Cage owed the government $14 million in taxes. However, the reasoning behind Willis suddenly making the jump to terrible B-movie schlock isn’t known. One of the possible reasons is that the actor has a bad reputation behind the scenes. This is going all the way back to his hit show, Moonlighting, in which Cybill Shepherd describes their hostile relationship off-camera:
MOVIES
imdb.com

The Real-Life Moment That Made Steven Spielberg Fall In Love With Space

One of the key traits that sets Steven Spielberg's best blockbusters apart from other tentpoles is their sense of awe for the natural world. Even "Jaws" and "Jurassic Park" treat the dangerous creatures at the heart of their stories with a blend of fear and wonder, as opposed to seeing them as nothing more than human-snacking monsters. The same could be said for how Spielberg portrays outer space in his movies. As worlds apart (no pun intended) as the aliens in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "War of the Worlds" are in terms of their plans for humanity, Spielberg takes the time...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Joel Coen Credits People Watching His Films on TV for 40-Year Career

With Warner Bros.’ controversial day-and-date release strategy for 2021 firmly in the rearview mirror, the discourse around streaming versus in-theater experiences nevertheless wages on. But filmmaker Joel Coen understands the power the home viewing option has — and the effect that it has had on his career. Currently...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘The Kindred’ review: Psychological thriller covers a lot of ground

The Kindred starts off like a frantic horror movie before shifting to a psychological thriller. Helen (April Pearson) discovers a dark family secret while investigating her father’s suicide. What she finds includes ghosts and murder. Even worse, the past may come back to haunt her daughter. If it sounds like there is a lot going on, that is because there is. The film weaves in a lot of plot threads which can make things confusing at times. This mishmash of ideas also plays into what Helen is feeling. Much like the main character, the audience is never able to get completely comfortable.
MOVIES
EW.com

The 355 review: A sleek, silly, and surprisingly fun female spy thriller

There's a general idea in show business that January is where movies go to die, a dumpster month for studios looking to quietly burn off the cursed and broken projects still lingering in last year's outbox. The fact that The 355 has landed there twice now (it was originally scheduled for release at the start of 2021, then delayed for COVID) fits pretty neatly into that narrative: Why else would a big-budget action film starring a cadre of internationally famous actresses slink so quietly into the post-holiday wasteland? A bland marketing campaign didn't help; neither did a corny, almost comically generic trailer. So it's a nice surprise to find out that the movie (in theaters this Friday and on Peacock Feb. 14) is frequently fun and far smarter than your average January-boneyard bear — a sleek popcorn spy flick that deserves better than slow death by in-flight entertainment, though that's probably its destiny.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Bruce Willis Action Movie Flop Is Now Killing It on Netflix

Bruce Willis has spent most of the last several years making films that open in the $5 DVD bin, Redbox, or on VOD screens. There is the occasional gem, but some end up forgotten to time. Then there are the ones that go forgotten in theaters but find their footing on streaming years later.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
seattlepi.com

Review: A solid if by-the-numbers spy thriller in ‘The 355’

It’s always a little suspect when too much is made of a big action movie being “female-fronted.” Unfortunately, Hollywood has decided lately that in course correcting for decades of gender inequity in certain genres that it’s not enough to just make an action-packed movie starring more than one woman: They must let the audience know that they know that this is A Girl Power Moment. And frankly, whether it’s the lady Avengers assembling in “Infinity War,” a montage of Girls Doing Sports and Science in the latest “Charlie’s Angels,” or all of “Ocean’s 8,” it’s never not insulting to its purported audience.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Anna Nicole Smith's Life and Death to Be Revisited in "Unflinching and Sensitive" Netflix Documentary

Some legends truly never die. Almost 15 years after her shocking passing, Anna Nicole Smith is being memorialized once again in an upcoming Netflix documentary. The streaming platform confirms that director Ursula Macfarlane is creating a yet-untitled feature-length documentary about the life and death of the beloved reality star. "I approached Anna Nicole's story as an epic mystery tale," Macfarlane said in a statement. "How did someone with so much charisma and jaw-dropping beauty, with the world at her feet, fall so far, so quickly? Now feels like the right time to re-examine the life of yet another beautiful young woman whose life has been picked over and...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Keanu Reeves Is Currently In Talks To Star In Martin Scorsese's The Devil In The White City

As he continues his on-screen renaissance, it seems Keanu Reeves may potentially take a new career step: his first starring role in a U.S. television series. Deadline reports that Reeves is in talks to star in Hulu's adaptation of "The Devil in the White City," which is based on Erik Larson's compelling non-fiction book of the same name. "The Devil in the White City" has been in the works for a long time now; Leonardo DiCaprio purchased the book's film rights back in 2010, and at one point, planned to star in a movie version with Martin...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Commando’ Review: A Robbery Goes Awry in Misshapen Thriller

A talky and lethargic home-invasion thriller, “The Commando” amounts to an inept crime drama stuffed with banal dialogue and irrelevant supporting characters to pad its feature-length running time. Even Mickey Rourke devotees will find the movie exhausting, since the actor disappears from the film after the first 20 minutes and doesn’t return until the anti-climactic finale, where everyone involved seems to be glad the thing is finally over with. Shot over 11 days in New Mexico during the COVID pandemic, the film tries to make do with limited locations. This is why a third of the movie is comprised of people...
MOVIES

