American Siege review – Bruce Willis sleepwalks through a thriller without thrills

Bruce Willis has been in the entertainment industry since his big break on the hit television show, Moonlighting. Following that hit was Die Hard, which really catapulted his career and the A-list star has been at the top ever since. Willis has starred in numerous classics: The Sixth Sense, The Fifth Element, 12 Monkeys, Pulp Fiction, Unbreakable, and Looper are just some of the memorable movies in his filmography. However, as time went by, so did Willis’s appearance in big mainstream films. The failure of A Good Day To Die Hard notably sent a message that Willis wasn’t the big box office draw that he once was. Willis would pop in and out of big films from time to time, but it started to become noticeable that he was taking the Nicolas Cage route of accepting any film that would pay him his desired amount. For Cage, he made the big mistake of blowing his huge funds on some unnecessary purchases like haunted houses or dinosaur skulls. Eventually, Uncle Sam came knocking on his door, and Cage owed the government $14 million in taxes. However, the reasoning behind Willis suddenly making the jump to terrible B-movie schlock isn’t known. One of the possible reasons is that the actor has a bad reputation behind the scenes. This is going all the way back to his hit show, Moonlighting, in which Cybill Shepherd describes their hostile relationship off-camera:

