Music & Dance Culture in the Metaverse

 5 days ago

In this video, Winston King, co-founder of Epik Prime, leads a panel about music and...

5mag.net

“Atlantis” is dance music monster made by Gigi Testa

If he didn’t have it already, let me be the first to bestow the honorific “maestro” on Gigi Testa. For his work on “Atlantis,” Testa deserves all the accolades we have and some we’ll have to invent. With intentionally modest raw materials (“one drum machine and one synthesizer”), the A side of this record on Freedom Dance takes you on one hell of a sonic journey through a vortex of space and time. The lesson is obvious: it’s still about the artist and the vision, it’s only about the machine, the thousands of dollars in gear or software and the baubles of fame if we want it to be.
mixmag.net

​Grimes on quitting music: “Celebrity culture is suffocating af”

Grimes has dropped a couple of cryptic tweets hinting that she might want to step away from the musical limelight. Ahead of her sixth studio album, ‘Book 1’, the singer admitted that this could be her last as she prepares to “change” her day job. “Celebrity...
Jaquel Knight
djmag.com

Listen to a new radio documentary on the history of Irish dance music

A new radio documentary series explores the history of Irish dance music. Across four 50-minute episodes, The Breakdown delves into three decades of electronic dance music produced and performed across the island. At the heart of the series - which is produced by musician and producer Hugh Fowler - are longstanding figures from Irish scene such as Bumble's Dave McDonnol, Mr Spring and Zero T, alongside producers including Bicep, Mano Le Tough and DJ Mag's January 2022 cover star Or:la, who dissect and share the stories behind their biggest tracks.
Delaware County Daily Times

Celebrate New Year’s with music, dance, comedy and more [Events roundup]

The following events are planned for the upcoming week throughout the region:. • The Reading Symphony Orchestra will partner with Windborne Productions to present “The Music of Queen” on New Year’s Eve at 7:30 at the Santander Performing Arts Center, 136 N. Sixth St., Reading. The high-energy performance will offer the familiarity of the Queen songs you know and love, making the show a fun one both to play and to see. Australian rocker and West End veteran MiG Ayesa comfortably handles the complex and difficult task of representing Freddie Mercury’s vocals. Music from the albums “Classic Queen,” “A Night At The Opera,” “Sheer Heart Attack,” “Jazz, News of the World,” “A Kind of Magic,” “The Works” and many more are featured in this show. To reserve tickets, visit www.readingsymphony.org or call 610-373-7557.
Digital Courier

David Guetta predicts bright future for dance music

David Guetta has predicted a bright future for dance music following the pandemic. The superstar DJ - who has worked with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Sia and the Black Eyed Peas during his career - believes that the dance music genre will be taken to new heights as clubbers party again once the global health crisis comes to an end.
Tech Times

The Platform With a Metaverse Enhancing the Link Between Art, Brands, and Pop Culture

Contrary to the belief of naysayers, owning an NFT is much more than just paying to own a JPEG, MP4, or GIF which you could have downloaded for free. The idea that we can own digital items, and should even want to own them has been around for longer than we typically recognise. One of the most original forms of digital items that has been highly sought after is the verified tick on Twitter and Instagram. As futuristic or nonsensical as digital ownership sounds to some, this concept falls parallel with human psychology and emotional behaviour. The same reason people queue outside for hours to obtain rare sneakers is the same reason we want that blue check mark. Although NFTs have further utility than only this, fundamentally, non-fungible tokens represent another way for an individual to express their taste to others. The difference is, our taste has expanded beyond that of the tangible world. In modern times, we now have taste for the digital - whether it be our favourite art, photography, movies, TV shows, influencers, games, or even memes.
skiddle.com

Lady of the House set to host exhibition honouring women in dance music

Lady of the House, the female-led organisation behind the book of the same name, have recently announced a pioneering cultural exhibition celebrating women in electronic music - commencing on International Women’s Day, on Tuesday 8th March, and concluding on Saturday 12th March - at the worlds first hybrid music venue - Bristol's Lost Horizon.
mixmag.net

30 years of Irish dance music celebrated in four-part radio series

Irish radio station RTÉ 2fm has released a four-part series documenting 30 years of dance music in Ireland, with guests including Bicep, Or:la, Fish Go Deep, Mano Le Tough, Tommy Holohan, and Bobby Analog. Each near hour-long episode of The Breakdown traces back through electronic music across the island...
garlandjournal.com

Philadelphia ‘Kanaval’ celebration to showcase Haitian music, dance

NEW YORK — For the past year, the WXPN public radio station in Philadelphia has elevated Haitian music through its programming on “Kanaval: Haitian Rhythms and the Music of New Orleans.” To cap it off, some of the most popular Haitian musical entertainers will perform at the city’s first Kanaval Ball festival next week.
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
