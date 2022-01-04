Mountain Dew Releases Zero Sugar Spark Soda

Are you looking for a Spark to kickstart your 2022 with? MTN DEW is making that happen by adding a new addition to their lineup and taking their Spark line to the next level. In a press email we received on behalf of MTN DEW, we learned that for the new year, they are making sure that their Raspberry Lemonade flavor of soda is available on a national level, while also adding a Zero Sugar option for consumers to enjoy. And as we ring in a new year, we all know that we are looking for healthier options when it comes to some of our favorites, which is where the Zero Sugar Spark comes into the picture.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO