ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Southampton confirm takeover involving Serb magnate Dragan Solak

By Ben Fisher
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pklh7_0dcMQ0tr00
Southampton have new owners, after being taken over by a consortium backed by the Serbian media magnate Dragan Solak.

Southampton have been taken over by a consortium backed by the Serbian media magnate Dragan Solak that plans to make the Premier League club a cornerstone of a Red Bull-style portfolio of teams across the world.

Solak, the founder of the United Group, a telecoms and media provider in south-east Europe, is the lead investor in a deal completed by a company co-founded by the former Brentford co-director of football Rasmus Ankersen.

Ankersen left Brentford and his post as the executive chairman of the Danish club FC Midtjylland in December to set up the sports investment firm Sport Republic, which has bought a controlling 80% stake in Southampton. Solak has partnered the Danish investors Ankersen and Henrik Kraft with the aim of purchasing more clubs in a model similar to the one employed by the owners of Manchester City, RB Leipzig – where the Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl, worked previously – and Barnsley.

Kraft said they planned to be active owners but “will not be starting any revolutions”. Solak described the acquisition of Southampton as the “first step towards execution of our investment strategy”.

He said: “My partners and I have experience in long-term investments in the sports and entertainment industry and Sport Republic has been founded to combine this expertise and deliver something unique to the market. Southampton will be a cornerstone of the organisation we plan to build.”

Ankersen and Kraft, who has spent the past 20 years in the technology industry, are expected to be on Southampton’s board. Sport Republic aims to apply “proprietary intelligence and data analytics to help sports businesses and sports technology companies reach their full potential”. Ankersen was an integral part of Brentford’s impressive rise to the Premier League, implementing a data-driven recruitment strategy.

The takeover marks the end of the reign of Gao Jisheng, after almost four and a half years as the majority shareholder. Gao bought an 80% stake for about £200m in August 2017. The Chinese businessman has been keen to sell for the past 18 months, only for interested parties to withdraw. His investment in the club has been extremely limited but Hasenhüttl has repeatedly steered the team away from relegation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFIg5_0dcMQ0tr00

The former majority owner, Katharina Liebherr, retains her 20% stake and the chief executive, Martin Semmens, will remain in post and continue to oversee the day‑to‑day running of the club. Liebherr, her advisers, Semmens and the managing director, Toby Steele, oversaw the takeover process. Southampton, who visit Swansea in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, are 14th in the Premier League. The first league game of the new era will, neatly, be against Brentford next Tuesday.

Semmens said Southampton had found the “perfect solution” for the club. “Sport Republic is being built to provide a network of people, clubs and technology that allows the clubs within it to grow every day and gain the advantages you need to be successful,” he said. “As a club, we have never wanted to buy success but to earn it.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Europe#Southampton#Serbian#Red Bull#The United Group#Brentford Co#Danish#Fc Midtjylland#Rb Leipzig#The Premier League
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester Utd’s new manager needs Ronaldo seal of approval

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United a year before the expiry of his contract if he does not approve of the club’s new manager, the Daily Star says. And Ronaldo has reportedly made it known he would not approve of interim boss Ralf Rangnick getting the permanent job.The Sun claims Liverpool are getting closer to signing 24-year-old winger Luis Diaz. According to the paper, a deal with the Colombian who currently plays for Porto could set the English Premier League club back £60 million.In more Liverpool-related gossip, the club’s current forward Divock Origi could be snatched up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa agree loan move for Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho will join Aston Villa from Barcelona on loan for the rest of the season.Villa have the option to buy the Brazil international who is now expected to travel to Birmingham to complete the formalities of his move.The midfielder will link up with Villa boss Steven Gerrard who he played with at Liverpool.Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2022A statement read: “Aston Villa and Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Big clubs make fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford hard – Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank believes fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford are becoming harder to achieve as the powerhouse clubs in England have asserted their dominance in recent editions.Wigan claimed a memorable upset victory over Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final, while months beforehand, Swansea beat Bradford in the showpiece of what is now the Carabao Cup for the first major trophy in their history.Since then only the two Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester have gone all the way in the two domestic cup competitions, and the Blues, the Gunners, Tottenham and Liverpool are in this season’s Carabao...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ed Woodward’s time at Manchester United ends as it began – with club still seeking next Sir Alex Ferguson

In one of the many challenging periods early in his Old Trafford role, Ed Woodward canvassed various chief executives and chairmen from major European clubs on how important they thought the role of the manager was. He wanted to know what they thought the ratio was between the influence of the playing squad and the coach.Most went close to 40 or 50 per cent for the manager. Real Madrid, to Woodward’s slight amusement, went to just 10 per cent.The approach shows the studiousness and diligence that got Woodward his role as executive vice-chairman at Manchester United, and often made them...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England defender Kieran Trippier completes move to Newcastle

England defender Kieran Trippier is ready to throw himself into the battle for Premier League survival after completing his eye-catching move from Atletico Madrid to Newcastle The 31-year-old full-back finally became the first signing under the club’s Saudi-backed owners on Friday morning, two days after arriving on Tyneside for a medical.He has signed on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, understood to be £12million plus add-ons.Welcome aboard, @trippier2! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0p38oClngO— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022Trippier will renew his acquaintance with head coach Eddie Howe who signed him for Burnley a decade ago, as he attempts to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte reveals ‘door is always open’ for Christian Eriksen to return to Tottenham

Antonio Conte says “the door is always open” for Christian Eriksen at Tottenham as the Dane steps up his unlikely comeback from a cardiac arrest.Eriksen revealed this week that he “died for five minutes” when he collapsed during the Euro 2020 group match against Finland in June.The 29-year-old received life-saving treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital and was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device.He left Inter Milan by mutual consent before Christmas after rules in Italy prevented him from playing with an ICD and he is now training with third-tier Swiss club FC Chiasso as...
SOCCER
The Independent

Family ties make for special occasion for Danny Webb with Chesterfield

Chesterfield assistant Danny Webb knows Saturday’s trip to Chelsea will not only be emotional for supporters of the non-league club but also for his own family.The magic of the cup was highlighted last month when the National League pace-setters were drawn against the Champions League holders in the third round.It is not only the 91 places separating the teams which makes this tie special but the fact Webb will be following in the footsteps of his father Dave an ex-Chelsea player and manager, when he sits in the Stamford Bridge dugout.🔜⚽️ Chelsea (A) #NewCoverPhoto pic.twitter.com/6vRkmVzxwL— Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) January...
SOCCER
The Independent

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is not taking Port Vale lightly

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has no intentions of fielding a weakened line-up for a “tricky” FA Cup third-round tie at Port Vale despite the Bees’ busy upcoming schedule.A trip to Vale on Saturday afternoon marks the start of five fixtures in 15 days for Brentford, whose opponents are set to include Southampton and Manchester United after postponements in December due to coronavirus outbreaks.However, Frank, whose Premier League side were denied a semi-final place in the Carabao Cup for a second successive season after defeat to Chelsea last month, insisted he is not overlooking the League Two Valiants.Port Vale may...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter: Chaotic West Brom defeat may be key part of Brighton journey

Graham Potter believes last season’s farcical defeat at West Brom may have proved beneficial for high-flying Brighton as the clubs prepare to lock horns in the FA Cup.The Seagulls return to The Hawthorns on Saturday for the first time since missing two penalties and having a goal ruled out in bizarre circumstances during a painful 1-0 Premier League loss last February.Referee Lee Mason initially disallowed Lewis Dunk’s first-half free-kick, before awarding a goal and then eventually chalking it off after a VAR check amid chaos and confusion.The contentious episode came during three successive defeats for Brighton, but they recovered to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

Manchester United Appoints Richard Arnold as New CEO

The Premier League’s most valuable club is getting a new boss. Manchester United announced Thursday morning that current managing director Richard Arnold would be appointed CEO, effective Feb. 1. He takes the reins from vice-chair Ed Woodward, who has led the club since 2013. The move follows a turbulent year for Man United. Woodward announced his intention to step down last spring, after United and 11 other European football clubs’ proposal to break away from their domestic leagues to form a European Super League turned into a debacle. The club outmaneuvered Manchester City to add Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lucas Digne transfer: Everton left-back wants to leave in January, Rafa Benitez confirms

Rafa Benitez has confirmed defender Lucas Digne wants to leave Everton in the January transfer window.No explanation was offered by the manager as to why the left-back has asked for a transfer, but Benitez suggested Digne wants to put his own interests ahead of the club. Everton have had a rough patch of form this season and they are 15th in the Premier League, just eight points outside of the relegation zone.Benitez said: “I have had a couple of conversations with him, he told me what he thought. What do you expect a manager to do when a player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Five things we learned as Chelsea thrash Chesterfield in the FA Cup

Chelsea convincingly defeated Chesterfield Town 5-1 in the third round of the FA Cup.The Blues ran riot in the first half with goals from Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku. Chesterfield did show some promise with a great save from goalkeeper Scott Loach and a close chance from a free kick.However, Chelsea showed the difference in skill between 91 league places and were always assured of a comfortable victory. Andreas Christiansen and Hakim Ziyech added goals but Akwasi Asante lit up the stadium with a famous consolation late on to leave the away fans celebrating long into the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to match his ambition if he is to stay long-term

Antonio Conte says Tottenham have to match his ambition if he is going to be a long-term success at the club, but has no concerns about the short length of his contract.The Italian who took over from Nuno Espirito Santo in November and only has 18 months on his deal, has already made it clear how far he thinks Spurs are from challenging for top honours.After Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat to Chelsea he said Spurs were a team in the “middle” and were incomparable to their London rivals.He has admitted there is a big rebuilding project at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

107K+
Followers
44K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy