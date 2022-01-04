ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Eye Opener: Winter weather hits Mid-Atlantic causing travel chaos

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest snowstorm to hit the Mid-Atlantic in years clogs up...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cold Weather and Snow are Forecast for the Northern United States

Over the next few days, an active weather pattern will continue to drive a plume of Pacific precipitation into the Northwestern United States of America. Rainfall amounts ranging from heavy to excessive will be at risk, mostly along with Washington and northern Oregon coastlines, where the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for heavy to extreme rainfall on Friday.
Daily Item

Winter Weather Advisory set for tonight; 2-4 inches of snow possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Valley this evening with total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches possible across the region. The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Friday for all of the Valley and areas south and west of the region.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Atlantic#Extreme Weather#Covid#Americans
WEHT/WTVW

Winter weather causing trouble on Evansville roads

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Thursday morning’s snowfall has already led to several accidents. Emergency crews are on the scene of weather-related crashes at the following locations: Columbia & Fulton Vann & Lloyd North First Ave Diamond & Kratzville Lloyd & Crosspoint Hwy 41 & Washington Division & Crosspoint Mary & Division
EVANSVILLE, IN
WKTV

Active winter weather ahead

Our winter is finally starting to act like it in Central New York as we look ahead. The weather will be changing a lot over the next week. Tonight, low pressure develops off the Atlantic Coast and tracks up the seaboard. This is a nor'easter due to the track of the storm being offshore. Heavy snow is expected along the coast, but the brunt of this storm looks to miss Central New York. Light snow does develop tonight and continues into Friday, with a general 1-3" of accumulation. Lake effect snow does develop in its wake, producing 3-5" near the Syracuse region into Madison County Friday evening.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
spectrumnews1.com

Heavy snowfall to impact Friday morning commute

A low moving up the coast will bring significant snowfall to the state. Significant snowfall is in the forecast through Friday morning. The range for snow totals will be large, anywhere from 3-10 inches. The commute Friday morning will be a messy one. We have winter weather alerts for everyone....
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
FDA
vermontbiz.com

Mid-Atlantic, Northeast bracing for blast of winter weather

AccuWeather Global Weather Center AccuWeather expert meteorologists provide updates to media working on stories related to the winter weather heading toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast beginning Thursday night. Snow is expected to cover all of Vermont, with southern regions getting the brunt. Said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist, Jonathan Porter: "Our latest...
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Winter storm blanketing parts of South with snow, ice

A winter storm blanketed parts of the South with quick-falling snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday, tying up some roads in Tennessee as the system tracked a path through Appalachia toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.The storm began hitting greater Nashville on Thursday morning. About 1.5 to 3 inches of snow was reported for most for of the area by late morning, according to the Nashville Weather Service in Nashville, with areas south of the city seeing the freezing rain and heavy sleet.The Nashville area could expect the precipitation to taper off in the afternoon and early early evening, with...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May, Coastal Atlantic by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 02:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Coastal Ocean, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Cape May. In Delaware, Inland Sussex. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may mix with sleet and rain at times along the Delaware coast.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May, Coastal Atlantic by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 02:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Coastal Ocean, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Cape May. In Delaware, Inland Sussex. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may mix with sleet and rain at times along the Delaware coast.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May, Coastal Atlantic by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 21:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Coastal Ocean, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Cape May. In Delaware, Inland Sussex. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may mix with sleet and rain at times.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
wagmtv.com

Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday evening, everyone! Some updates to the approaching Winter Storm for tomorrow -- **NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for SE Aroostook & N. Washington County effective 4:00am Friday morning, all the way through 1:00am early Saturday morning.** The Winter Weather Advisories are in place, due to expected medium-range snow amounts, as well as regionwide travel concerns. Even outside of the advisory locations, we’ll see significant travel difficulties and concerns across the rest of the County and into Western New Brunswick... during the day tomorrow, and into first-thing Saturday morning.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy