Eye Opener: Winter weather hits Mid-Atlantic causing travel chaos

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday evening, everyone! Some updates to the approaching Winter Storm for tomorrow -- **NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for SE Aroostook & N. Washington County effective 4:00am Friday morning, all the way through 1:00am early Saturday morning.** The Winter Weather Advisories are in place, due to expected medium-range snow amounts, as well as regionwide travel concerns. Even outside of the advisory locations, we’ll see significant travel difficulties and concerns across the rest of the County and into Western New Brunswick... during the day tomorrow, and into first-thing Saturday morning.
Comments / 0