Betting lessons from College Football Playoff Semifinals

By Adam Kramer, VSiN
 5 days ago
Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. ran wild against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31, 2021, going for 204 rushing yards on 26 carries. AP

VSiN’s college football writer offers his Tidbits and Observations following the College Football Playoff semifinals.

  • Cincinnati failed to cover the 13.5-point spread against Alabama in the Cotton Bowl. I thought the Bearcats’ first offensive drive was impressive, and they hung around through the first half. But the difference in athletes, especially up front, was striking. Cincinnati could not stop the run, and that did the Bearcats in. However, I can’t help but show some love. This was a brutal matchup. It doesn’t mean Cincinnati didn’t belong. The Bearcats had a superb 2021, along with a superb 2020, and they were deserving of a playoff spot. They just got worked by a better team. It happens. Beating Alabama requires Alabama-type talent. They just don’t have it right now.
  • As for Michigan, well, Georgia happened. I picked the Bulldogs to win the national championship before the season began, so I am happy with this outcome. But I thought Michigan would put up a fight as a touchdown underdog, and it was clear early on that this game would not go well for Jim Harbaugh. Georgia’s offensive line controlled the Wolverines’ pass rush, and the Bulldogs’ defense was overwhelming. Michigan couldn’t do much of anything, although let’s not let that take away from what Harbaugh and his group accomplished this year. Harbaugh almost got fired, took a pay cut, and won huge during a year he had to win huge. The Wolverines will lose some key defensive stars, although the roster is ripe with young talent.
  • The Rose Bowl was glorious. I had Utah +6.5 and +4, although I never felt good about those bets. That was largely because wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who finished with 15 catches and 347 yards receiving, never stopped getting open. Ohio State erased a big deficit to kick a game-winning field goal with only seconds remaining. While the College Football Playoff games were duds, that was not the case here. It’s worth noting that the Pac-12 has not won a bowl game in 2020, 2021 and now 2022. That is not ideal.
  • I had Pittsburgh +3.5 against Michigan State in the Peach Bowl. I’ve had similar bad beats, although I’m not sure I’ll shake this one for some time. The Panthers, down to their third-string quarterback led by double digits in the fourth quarter. Then the game got weird. Then Michigan State went ahead. Then, with less than 30 seconds remaining, Davis Beville threw a pick-six on a play that seemed to last 85 minutes. Final score: Michigan State 31, Pittsburgh 21.
  • We try to handicap emotion in bowl games. We fail at this in some instances, although it can become apparent quickly what teams want no business playing. Enter Mississippi State, which was my worst bet of the bowl season. I played the Bulldogs -10 in the Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech. They lost 34-7, and I knew that was a losing bet within about 90 seconds. The tackling was awful. The effort was bad. Mike Leach … woof.

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America's oldest continuously published newspaper

 https://nypost.com/

