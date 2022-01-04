ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

How to score a free Sunday Riley ‘Good Genes’ treatment today

By Ruby McAuliffe
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMAqf_0dcMPs0H00
iStock/Ruby McAuliffe

We at Post Wanted are suckers for good skincare products.

Curious about the popular Versed Super Soak Mask? We’ll give you our honest review. Wondering about what’s hot and trending at Sephora? We’ve got your back (er, skin) there, too.

That’s why we’re here to tell you about Sunday Riley from QVC, one of the best beauty brands currently in the game.

They offer unbeatable best-selling products such as a stellar Vitamin C serum we can’t get enough of and an unbeatable Auto Correct eye cream.

Our favorite would have to be Sunday Riley’s cult classic Good Genes All In One Lactic Acid Treatment.

You can use this magic in a bottle each morning and night, as the serum provides instant glow and radiance as dull, dead surface cells are removed.

Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment 30mL Duo, $85

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08kVRt_0dcMPs0H00

Good Genes is also an incredible multi-tasker that brightens the appearance of dark spots, plumps the look of fine lines in just three minutes, exfoliates pore-clogging dead skin cells and tones the skin.

But it gets better.

Today (Jan. 4) only, customers can purchase two iconic Good Genes All In One Lactic Acid Treatments from QVC for the price of one.

If you’re a life-long Good Genes devotee and want to stock up while you can, you can also select auto delivery and lock in the brand’s Buy One Get One deal. With this option, you’ll receive two bottles of Good Genes delivered to your door for the price of one every four months.

We know, they’re crazy good deals. So don’t mind us while we go take advantage of these epic Sunday Riley QVC deals while shopping additional favorites.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
In Style

This $19 Retinol Night Cream Is Everything You Need to Treat Lines and Sagging Skin, According to Shoppers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. By now, you most likely have heard about retinol's transformative power for the skin — there's really nothing that it can't do. From clearing acne and reducing dark spots to smoothing lines and wrinkles, the ingredient should be in your skincare lineup. If you have yet to experience all of retinol's benefits, Amazon shoppers urge you to add Naeli's retinol night cream to your collection ASAP.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Calling This Retinol Stick a ‘Magic Wrinkle Eraser’ & It’s So Simple to Use

If you have your foot, heck, even your pinky, in the door of the skincare world, then chances are you’ve heard about retinol. It seems like there’s nothing hotter on the market right now than products that include this anti-aging and skin-clearing ingredient. But, it’s kinda hard to understand how to use it and where to put it on your skin. See, retinoids are chemical compounds that boost the speed of skin cell turnover to help you shed everything from blemishes to scars. The vitamin A-derived compound is a fan-favorite of dermatologists and skincare obsessives alike for its ability to diminish...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genes#Vitamin C#Beauty Brands#Skin Tones#Sephora
SPY

The 17 Best Face Washes for Sensitive Skin to Revitalize That Mug in 2022

Those with sensitive skin know that it doesn’t take much for your complexion to turn red and irritated. That even goes for skincare products. There’s a good chance you may have slathered on a serum or a moisturizer with too many active ingredients and paid the price with angry skin. That’s why opting for products that are formulated to be extra gentle is key. A skincare routine starts with a cleanser, so finding the right face wash for sensitive skin is a must. Cleansers tend to get overlooked in the skincare category, but they’re actually a pretty big deal, particularly during times...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Smashbox Just Upgraded Its Iconic Primers With Skincare Ingredients

As an old millennial, I’ve been wearing makeup for many, many years. And still, one of the first primers I ever really incorporated into my routine was from Smashbox. The brand really taught me what primer does for both the skin and the makeup on top of it, whether that’s smoothing out texture or banishing redness. That’s why I was stoked to try Smashbox’s new Silkscreen Primers — and they’re even better than the OGs. If you love the cult-fave Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer, don’t worry — it’s here to stay. But now there are four new Photo Finish...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
StyleCaster

Sunday Riley’s Iconic Vitamin C Serum is 50% Off — Just for Today

You know about Sephora’s big VIB sales and the yearly markdowns but sometimes the retailer rolls out low-key sales that include the best discounts of the year. For example, did you know there’s a Sephora skincare sale going on right now with a new product for 50 percent off every day? Seriously! It goes until January 17 and includes fan-fave brands and best-selling items. And each day is a total surprise. We have to admit, we’re especially excited for today, Saturday’s, sale. That’s because Sephora is offering half-off Sunday Riley’s cult-favorite C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum — just for 24...
MAKEUP
In Style

Shoppers Say This Clean, Anti-Aging Face Oil Makes It Look Like They Got Botox

It pains me to say this, but beauty products are fallible. If I had a nickel for every boastful serum that failed to make any sort of difference to my skin, well, I'd have enough to pay my New York City rent. That doesn't feel great, especially when some buys go for upwards of $50 (although some justify the cost). But of all the skincare categories, face oil reliably gives great results — even ones that just cost $13.
SKIN CARE
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Exfoliate Your Face for Smooth, Glowing Skin — Without Damage

You can get smoother and brighter skin in one step. How? Exfoliating! The key to a vibrant complexion at any age, exfoliation is crucial for speeding up skin cell turnover, which slows over time. The process removes skin’s outer layer of dead cells so its surface is smoother and clearer...
SKIN CARE
Allure

Sunday Riley 5 Stars Retinoid + Niacinamide Eye Serum Feels Like Heaven Under the Eyes

Sunday Riley 5 Stars Retinoid + Niacinamide Eye Serum feels light and refreshing on undereyes, and treats the delicate area to two of skin care’s most trusted ingredients: retinoids, the powerhouse smoothers, and niacinamide, a buzzy antioxidant that helps brighten skin and fade redness. It’s got an airy gel texture that melts into my skin, and the squeeze tube’s curved applicator feels cool to the touch. I love squeezing the serum right onto my undereyes and then running the cooling rounded applicator along to spread the serum. The cooling effects enhance the amazing skin-care benefits of this eye product — the sensorial experience alone is making me pick up this serum again and again.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Vitamin You Should Be Having Every Morning To Beat Chronic Dry Skin, According To Experts

Dry skin is one of the most common skin struggles, particularly in the cold winter months. Categorized by patchy, flaky areas on the skin and an uncomfortable tight sensation, it’s only natural to search for a solution in any form. While the first line of defense in fighting dry, cracked skin will most likely be your serum and lotion routine, focusing on your diet and supplement routine also has the potential to create visible changes in the texture of your skin. With that in mind, we checked in with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lily Talakoub for her insight on the best vitamin to help support hydrated skin while brightening your complexion.
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

The Best Blushes For Dry Skin

If you have dry skin, you know how difficult it can be to apply blush smoothly and evenly, without looking streaky or patchy. While prepping your skin properly is of the upmost importance when you have dry skin, equally important is the type of makeup you use. In the case of blushes (though the same rules apply when shopping for foundation and concealer), the best blushes for dry skin come in cream and liquid forms, and are full of nourishing ingredients like shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and plant-derived oils and waxes. Ahead, you’ll find seven great options that fit the bill — but first, a bit more about how to prep dry skin for makeup (because when it comes to putting on blush, this step is truly key).
MAKEUP
Us Weekly

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Shoppers Have Found The ‘Holy Grail of All Face Cleansers’ That Actually Keeps Their Acne at Bay

A face cleanser is the first step in any skincare routine. It’s meant to do exactly what its name suggests—cleanse. You want to pick one that sets the tone for the rest of your regimen and gives you a clean canvas to work with. Sometimes, though, it’s hard to pinpoint the right product for your skin, especially if you have acne. But, shoppers have found one that somehow addresses all of their skincare concerns and then some. Tula’s The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser purifies, exfoliates and so much more. The gentle formula leaves your skin feeling and looking just as...
SKIN CARE
prima.co.uk

Maybelline's new £11 mascara that curls your lashes is wowing beauty fans

We're always on the hunt for the perfect mascara, one that lifts and defines your lashes without clumps for a flattering yet natural flutter. And it's fair to say we've wasted quite a bit of money on this quest over the years, particularly given that some high-end iterations can cost nearly £30 a pop.
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

I Tried Charlotte Tilbury’s New Lightweight Foundation & Here Are My Honest Thoughts

If there’s one makeup product that never fails to get me excited time and time again, it’s foundation. I hate to connect my love of complexion products back to my ongoing struggle with breakouts, but if it wasn’t for the insecurities posed by pimples and dark spots, I wouldn’t have dived as deeply into foundation as I have. But because of that, my superpower is knowing a good foundation formula when I try it. When I caught wind of Charlotte Tilbury’s new Beautiful Skin Foundation, I knew it was one I have to try. A quick moment of transparency here. As...
MAKEUP
SPY

SPY’s Ultimate Beard Guide: How To Grow a Beard in 2022

Chances are that if you’re reading this, you are pondering whether or not you should grow your facial hair. Maybe you want to grow a beard, experiment with your first mustache or simply maintain the facial hair you already have. While some bearded guys take their facial hair for granted, what do you need to know if you’ve always been clean-shaven? To help guys wondering how to grow a beard, we put together a beard guide that will help you make smart decisions about your beard and how to maintain it during the impending cold months. There is no set path...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy