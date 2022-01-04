How to score a free Sunday Riley ‘Good Genes’ treatment today

iStock/Ruby McAuliffe

We at Post Wanted are suckers for good skincare products.

Curious about the popular Versed Super Soak Mask? We’ll give you our honest review. Wondering about what’s hot and trending at Sephora? We’ve got your back (er, skin) there, too.

That’s why we’re here to tell you about Sunday Riley from QVC, one of the best beauty brands currently in the game.

They offer unbeatable best-selling products such as a stellar Vitamin C serum we can’t get enough of and an unbeatable Auto Correct eye cream.

Our favorite would have to be Sunday Riley’s cult classic Good Genes All In One Lactic Acid Treatment.

You can use this magic in a bottle each morning and night, as the serum provides instant glow and radiance as dull, dead surface cells are removed.

Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment 30mL Duo, $85

Good Genes is also an incredible multi-tasker that brightens the appearance of dark spots, plumps the look of fine lines in just three minutes, exfoliates pore-clogging dead skin cells and tones the skin.

But it gets better.

Today (Jan. 4) only, customers can purchase two iconic Good Genes All In One Lactic Acid Treatments from QVC for the price of one.

If you’re a life-long Good Genes devotee and want to stock up while you can, you can also select auto delivery and lock in the brand’s Buy One Get One deal. With this option, you’ll receive two bottles of Good Genes delivered to your door for the price of one every four months.

We know, they’re crazy good deals. So don’t mind us while we go take advantage of these epic Sunday Riley QVC deals while shopping additional favorites.