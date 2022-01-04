What Is Diamond Microdermabrasion? Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Benefits of This High-End Facial

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Peptides are short chains of amino acids that occur naturally in the skin and are the building blocks of proteins. In cosmetic products (or skin-care products), peptides can mimic the protein sequences in collagen and elastin and stimulate production, says Geeta Yadav, MD, a dermatologist and founder of Skin Science Dermatology in Toronto. These are the proteins that keep skin looking youthful. "Many peptides are small enough to penetrate the skin," says Blair Murphy- Rose, MD, a dermatologist at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York and clinical instructor of dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College. As a result, they're able to have a more profound impact than skin-care formulas containing larger molecules that simply sit on the skin's surface.

