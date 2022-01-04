Author Correction: Genome-wide association study identifies susceptibility loci for acute myeloid leukemia

Despite improvements in the treatment of myocardial infarction (MI), risk-associated management disparities may exist. We investigated this issue including temporal trends in a large MI cohort (n"‰="‰179,291) registered 2005"“2017 in SWEDEHEART. Multivariable models were used to study the associations between risk categories according to the GRACE 2.0 score and coronary procedures (timely reperfusion, invasive assessment"‰â‰¤"‰3Â days, in-hospital coronary revascularization), pharmacological treatments (P2Y12-blockers, betablockers, renin"“angiotensin"“aldosterone-system [RAAS]-inhibitors, statins), structured follow-up and secondary prevention (smoking cessation, physical exercise training). High-risk patients (n"‰="‰76,295 [42.6%]) experienced less frequent medical interventions compared to low/intermediate-risk patients apart from betablocker treatment. Overall, intervention rates increased over time with more pronounced increases seen in high-risk patients compared to lower-risk patients for in-hospital coronary revascularization (+"‰23.6% vs."‰+"‰12.5% in patients"‰<"‰80Â years) and medication with P2Y12-blockers (+"‰22.2% vs."‰+"‰7.8%). However, less pronounced temporal increases were noted in high-risk patients for medication with RAAS-blockers (+"‰8.5% vs."‰+"‰13.0%) and structured follow-up (+"‰31.6% vs."‰+"‰36.3%); pinteraction"‰<"‰0.001 for all. In conclusion, managementÂ of high-risk patients with MI is improving. However, the lower rates of follow-up and of RAAS-inhibitorÂ prescription are a concern. Our data emphasize the need of continuous quality improvement initiatives.
