Cancer

Author Correction: Genome-wide association study identifies susceptibility loci for acute myeloid leukemia

By Wei-Yu Lin
 5 days ago

In this article the author name Giovanni Marconi was incorrectly written as Giovani Marconi. The original article has been corrected. Translational and Clinical Research Institute, Newcastle University Centre for Cancer, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK. Wei-Yu Lin,Â Sarah E. Fordham,Â Nicola J. Sunter,Â Claire...

Risk-associated management disparities in acute myocardial infarction

Despite improvements in the treatment of myocardial infarction (MI), risk-associated management disparities may exist. We investigated this issue including temporal trends in a large MI cohort (n"‰="‰179,291) registered 2005"“2017 in SWEDEHEART. Multivariable models were used to study the associations between risk categories according to the GRACE 2.0 score and coronary procedures (timely reperfusion, invasive assessment"‰â‰¤"‰3Â days, in-hospital coronary revascularization), pharmacological treatments (P2Y12-blockers, betablockers, renin"“angiotensin"“aldosterone-system [RAAS]-inhibitors, statins), structured follow-up and secondary prevention (smoking cessation, physical exercise training). High-risk patients (n"‰="‰76,295 [42.6%]) experienced less frequent medical interventions compared to low/intermediate-risk patients apart from betablocker treatment. Overall, intervention rates increased over time with more pronounced increases seen in high-risk patients compared to lower-risk patients for in-hospital coronary revascularization (+"‰23.6% vs."‰+"‰12.5% in patients"‰<"‰80Â years) and medication with P2Y12-blockers (+"‰22.2% vs."‰+"‰7.8%). However, less pronounced temporal increases were noted in high-risk patients for medication with RAAS-blockers (+"‰8.5% vs."‰+"‰13.0%) and structured follow-up (+"‰31.6% vs."‰+"‰36.3%); pinteraction"‰<"‰0.001 for all. In conclusion, managementÂ of high-risk patients with MI is improving. However, the lower rates of follow-up and of RAAS-inhibitorÂ prescription are a concern. Our data emphasize the need of continuous quality improvement initiatives.
Author Correction: Development of molecular clamp stabilized hemagglutinin vaccines for Influenza A viruses

In this article, the author name Virginie Jakob was incorrectly written as Virginie Jakon. The original article has been corrected. School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences, The University of Queensland, St Lucia, QLD, 4072, Australia. Christopher L. D. McMillan,Â Stacey T. M. Cheung,Â Naphak Modhiran,Â Alberto A. Amarilla,Â Helle Bielefeldt-Ohmann,Â...
Study identifies biomarkers linked to autism risk

A large study by researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and the Norwegian National Institute of Public Health has identified molecular signatures of gestational inflammation linked to the risk of developing autism spectrum disorder (ASD). These findings, which provide insights into abnormal brain development, could eventually lead to a test to screen for ASD at birth. The study is published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.
#Heidelberg University#University Of Graz#University Of Helsinki#Acute Myeloid Leukemia#Abrar Alharbi#University Of Chicago#Ibe#Faculty Of Medicine#The Ohio State University#University Of Oxford#University Of Glasgow#Uk Barts Cancer Institute#Metabolic Disease#Hull York Medical School
Author Correction: QUAREP-LiMi: a community endeavor to advance quality assessment and reproducibility in light microscopy

In the version of this article initially published, the affiliation for author Roland Nitschke was incorrectly formulated. The affiliation has been corrected to read "Life Imaging Center and Signalling Research Centres CIBSS and BIOSS, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany" in the online version of the article. These authors contributed...
Correlation between the risk of ovarian cancer and BRCA recurrent pathogenic variants in Japan

We previously reported that L63X and Q934X are BRCA1 common founder variants in Japan. So far, there have been no reports of a correlation between such BRCA common variants and the risk of BRCA-related cancers. In this analysis, we investigated the correlation between the risk of ovarian cancer (OC) and BRCA recurrent pathogenic variants. We examined the database of the Japanese organization of hereditary breast and ovarian cancer. The database contained 3517 probands who underwent BRCA genetic testing. Among them, 11.1% (392/3517) had germline BRCA1 pathogenic variant, and 8.3% (293/3517) had BRCA2 pathogenic variant. We calculated the OC prevalence, breast cancer (BC) prevalence, and the ratio of OC to BC within second-degree relatives. The ratio of OC to BC in Q934X family members was significantly higher than that in the overall BRCA1 family members (0.80 vs.0.52: p"‰="‰0.038), and the ratio in STOP799 was 0.42, which was relatively lower than the overall BRCA1 value. Both Q934X and STOP799 are located in the ovarian cancer cluster region (OCCR), however there seems to be a difference in the risk of OC. R2318X family members had a significant higher ratio of OC to BC at 0.32 than the overall BRCA2 value of 0.13 (p"‰="‰0.012). R2318X is known to be located in the OCCR. This is the first report to investigate the correlation between BRCA recurrent variants and the risk of OC in Japan. The family members of probands with Q934X or R2318X have a higher risk of OC than that with other BRCA variants.
Author Correction: Towards community-driven metadata standards for light microscopy: tiered specifications extending the OME model

In the version of this article initially published, the affiliation for author Roland Nitschke was incorrectly formulated. The affiliation has been corrected to read "Life Imaging Center and Signalling Research Centres CIBSS and BIOSS, University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany" in the online version of the article. These authors contributed...
Cancer
Genetic counselling and testing for neurodegenerative disorders using a proposed standard of practice for ALS/MND: diagnostic testing comes first

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, commonly referred to as motor neurone disease (MND) in some countries) is a neurodegenerative disorder with an incidence of ~2.31 per 100,000 in Europe [1]. About 20% of cases are caused by a pathogenic variant in one of several causative genes [2], and family history cannot be relied upon to confirm the presence of all pathogenic variants [1, 3]. This finding, along with the emergence of genotype-driven antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies, is driving increased interest in diagnostic genetic testing for ALS/MND and associated frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Consequently, access to genetic counselling and testing is now considered a fundamental right of all people diagnosed with ALS/MND [4]. While the initial diagnostic testing may be facilitated by specialists involved in the diagnosis and care of people with neurodegenerative disorders, such as neurologists [5], ensuring adequate exploration of the implications for other members of the family is also important. Genetic counsellors (where available) are well placed to discuss and explore the familial implications of testing as part of the multi-disciplinary team [6, 7]. As genetics and genomics is increasingly implemented into routine clinical care [8], a standard of practice for genetic counselling and testing for ALS/MND/FTD offers a model that may also be relevant for genetic counselling and testing for other neurodegenerative disorders.
Author Correction: Increased burden of ultra-rare structural variants localizing to boundaries of topologically associated domains in schizophrenia

In this article, the grant number NIMH K01 MH109772 relating to the National Institute of Mental Health for Paola Giusti-Rodriguez was omitted. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Matthew Halvorsen, Ruth Huh, Nikolay Oskolkov, Jia Wen. Department of Genetics, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC,...
Analysis Identifies Factors Associated With Myopia in Dutch Population

Results of a cross-sectional study highlight features linked with high myopia in Dutch individuals. Among highly myopic Dutch individuals with European ancestry, myopic retinal features are frequent; are associated with age, spherical equivalent of refractive error (SER), and axial length (AL); and occur in all severely visually impaired eyes, according to results of a cross-sectional study.
Polysomnography in pre-operative screening for obstructive sleep apnea in patients undergoing bariatric surgery: a retrospective cohort study

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. To assess the impact of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) screening with polysomnography on preventing cardiovascular and pulmonary complications in the postoperative period of bariatric surgery. Subjects/Methods. This was a single-center retrospective cohort study, including 522 adults who underwent bariatric surgery between August 2010...
The need for reporting guidelines for early phase dose-finding trials: Dose-Finding CONSORT Extension

To the Editor - Early phase trials (phase I or phase I/II) are studies conducted in healthy volunteers or patients with the aim of determining drug disposition (absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion), adverse effects, drug exposure, pharmacodynamic biomarker activity and clinical activity. A critical step in treatment development, results from early phase trials directly influence decisions on further trials and whether the selected doses and schedules are sufficiently safe and have promising results on treatment activity.
Blood pressure measurements after mRNA-SARS-CoV-2 tozinameran vaccination: a retrospective analysis in a university hospital in France

By July 22nd, 2021 68 million vaccine doses were administrated in France including 53 million of doses of tozinameran ComirnatyÂ® vaccine (Pfizer/BioN-Tech) [1]. Before tozinameran was granted EU marketing authorisation, its efficacy and safety were assessed through pre-clinical studies and large clinical trials [2]. Despite a lack of signal during first clinical trials, reports of hypertension were found with this vaccine [2]. A case series of 8 patients with stage III hypertension after mRNA CoV-2 vaccine tozinameran, was recently published [3]. Between February and May 2021, several patients contacted the French Society of Hypertension to report either an increase in their blood pressure (BP) measures after vaccination or discovery of hypertension (data no shown). We have just published data extracted from Vigibase, the WHO pharmacovigilance database, showing that among 91,761 reports of adverse drug reactions involving Covid-19 vaccines, hypertension was reported in 1776 cases, mainly with tozinameran (n"‰="‰1325; 75%) [4].
European Journal of Human Genetics

European Journal of Human Genetics volumeÂ 30,Â pages 3"“4 (2022)Cite this article. In Scotland, Hogmanay (the last day of the "auld" [old] year) is a time for celebrating the year gone by, and the year to come. What better time to look back on the research highlights from EJHG in 2021?
TP0586532, a non-hydroxamate LpxC inhibitor, reduces LPS release and IL-6 production both in vitro and in vivo

UDP-3-O-acyl-N-acetylglucosamine deacetylase (LpxC) is an essential enzyme in the biosynthesis of Lipid A, an active component of lipopolysaccharide (LPS), from UDP-3-O-acyl-N-acetylglicosamine. LPS is a major component of the cell surface of Gram-negative bacteria. LPS is known to be one of causative factors of sepsis and has been associated with high mortality in septic shock. TP0586532 is a novel non-hydroxamate LpxC enzyme inhibitor. In this study, we examined the inhibitory effect of TP0586532 on the LPS release from Klebsiella pneumoniae both in vitro and in vivo. Our results confirmed the inhibitory effect of TP0586532 on LPS release from the pathogenic bacterial species. On the other hand, meropenem and ciprofloxacin increase the level of LPS release. Furthermore, the effects of TP0586532 on LPS release and interleukin (IL)-6 production in the lung were determined using a murine model of pneumonia caused by K. pneumoniae. As observed in the in vitro study, TP0586532 showed the marked inhibitory effect on LPS release in the lungs, whereas meropenem- and ciprofloxacin-treated mice showed higher levels of LPS release and IL-6 production in the lungs as compared to those in the lungs of vehicle-treated mice. Moreover, TP0586532 used in combination with meropenem and ciprofloxacin attenuated the LPS release and IL-6 production induced by meropenem and ciprofloxacin in the lung. These results indicate that the inhibitory effect of TP0586532 on LPS release from pathogenic bacteria might be of benefit in patients with sepsis.
New insights into the relevance of mobile DNA to cancer resistance in blind mole rats: new lessons for cancer therapy

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Although mammals differ substantially in their cancer incidence rates and in the importance of age as a cancer risk factor, there is a scaling of cancer incidence to the lifespan in most species. Animal evolution has selected strategies that maximize reproductive success, which include the development of efficient mechanisms to defer the initiation of cancer until postreproductive age [1]. Owing to this, cancers are very rare among wild animals (which do not typically live beyond their reproductive ages). However, longer-lived animals do not have proportionally more cancer, thus suggesting that these species have evolved additional tumor suppressor mechanisms.
Informing relatives of their genetic risk: an examination of the Belgian legal context

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Findings from genomic sequencing can have important implications for patients and relatives. For this reason, most professional guidelines support that patients have an ethical duty to inform relatives and, when disclosure does not occur, most guidelines allow health-care professionals (HCPs) to breach confidentiality. Translating the ethical duties to respect the patient's confidentiality and prevent harm in at-risk relatives into legislation is a complex issue due to the both personal and familial nature of genetic information. In many countries there is no specific guideline or law addressing family communication of genetic information and thus it is unclear what duties patients and HCPs have towards at-risk relatives. Using Belgium as an example for countries in which this is the case, we examined the existing Belgian legislation in relation to three central topics: (1) patients' duties to family members, (2) respect for patient confidentiality and privacy, and (3) HCPs' duties to family members. We then investigated international legal frameworks and compared it with the Belgian context to see to what degree international precedent could aid in the interpretation of Belgian law. Based on our review of the legislation, we make recommendations for the interpretation of current law and examine whether there is sufficient legal precedent to answer the questions central to family communication of genetic information. Although we focus on the specific Belgian legislation, the discussions are relevant for many other countries that have similar legislative approaches.
Study of risk factors for healthcare-associated infections in acute cardiac patients using categorical principal component analysis (CATPCA)

Using categorical principal component analysis, we aimed to determine the relationship between health care-associated infections (HAIs) and diagnostic categories (DCs) in patients with acute heart disease using data collected in the Spanish prospective ENVIN-HELICS intensive care registry over a 10-year period (2005"“2015). A total of 69,876 admissions were included, of which 5597 developed HAIs. Two 2-component CATPCA models were developed. In the first model, all cases were included; the first component was determined by the duration of the invasive devices, the ICU stay, the APACHE II score and the HAIs; the second component was determined by the type of admission (medical or surgical) and by the DCs. No clear association between DCs and HAIs was found. Cronbach's alpha was 0.899, and the variance accounted for (VAF) was 52.5%. The second model included only admissions that developed HAIs; the first component was determined by the duration of the invasive devices and the ICU stay; the second component was determined by the inflammatory response, the mortality in the ICU and the HAIs. Cronbach's alpha value was 0.855, and VAF was 46.9%. These findings highlight the role of exposure to invasive devices in the development of HAIS in patients with acute heart disease.
Fast H3K9 methylation promoted by CXCL12 contributes to nuclear changes and invasiveness of T-acute lymphoblastic leukemia cells

T-acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) is an aggressive hematological malignancy that comprises the accumulation of malignant T-cells. Despite current therapies, failure to conventional treatments and relapse are frequent in children with T-ALL. It is known that the chemokine CXCL12 modulates leukemia survival and dissemination; however, our understanding of molecular mechanisms used by T-ALL cells to infiltrate and respond to leukemia cells-microenvironment interactions is still vague. In the present study, we showed that CXCL12 promoted H3K9 methylation in cell lines and primary T-ALL cells within minutes. We thus identified that CXCL12-mediated H3K9 methylation affected the global chromatin configuration and the nuclear mechanics of T-ALL cells. Importantly, we characterized changes in the genomic profile of T-ALL cells associated with rapid CXCL12 stimulation. We showed that blocking CXCR4 and protein kinase C (PKC) impaired the H3K9 methylation induced by CXCL12 in T-ALL cells. Finally, blocking H3K9 methyltransferases reduced the efficiency of T-ALL cells to deform their nuclei, migrate across confined spaces, and home to spleen and bone marrow in vivo models. Together, our data show novel functions for CXL12 as a master regulator of nuclear deformability and epigenetic changes in T-ALL cells, and its potential as a promising pharmacological target against T-ALL dissemination.
