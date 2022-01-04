ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sushi rice prices set to explode

By James Ridler
foodmanufacture.co.uk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK is set to experience a significant increase in the price of sushi rice, according to ingredients firm Eurostar Commodities. Raw material price for the commodity has increased by about 35% due to short supply and very high demand, on the back of increasing freight costs since 2020 – up...

www.foodmanufacture.co.uk

