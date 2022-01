While there's excitement around the start of Girl Scout Cookie season, there's a bit of sadness around an old Girl Scout cabin that could be demolished. According to Creston News, an old Girl Scout cabin at McKinley Park in Creston, Iowa is set to be removed this spring if residents can't restore it. The report states the cabin was built back in 1925 by the Rotary Club. That means it's 97 years old--wow! The cabin itself may be almost 100-years-old, but the materials are even older. The poles used to build the structure were from downtown Creston and are closer to 125 years old.

CRESTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO