We're kicking off 2022 with a bang as Dierks Bentley is the first big country artist to perform in Montana and XL Country is proud to welcome him!. Dierks will bring his "Beers On Me" Tour to two locations. The first stop will be on Friday, February the 4th at the Adams Center in Missoula. Dierks and his crew will then take a trip down I-90 East and play Saturday night at the First Interstate Arena in Billings on February the 5th.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO