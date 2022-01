The 2021 minor league season held plenty of surprises, and the Detroit Tigers had their share. Returning to action after the cancellation of minor league ball in 2020, players had been largely out of sight for 18 months, and much changed in the prospect landscape behind the scenes. The Tigers can look no further than their own outfield for one of the more eye-popping examples, as Akil Baddoo, who we cautiously ranked 26th last year, went from a decent prep prospect with little more than a year of pro ball, to UCL replacement surgery and nearly two years away from live action, straight to surprising success as a Rule 5 selection.

