BART resumes service after fire near El Cerrito del Norte station

ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOAFY_0dcMNLxY00 BART has begun resuming service on the north end of the Richmond Line after a structure fire near the El Cerrito del Norte station caused delays early Tuesday morning.

BART officials announced in a 5:50 a.m. tweet that they had received the green light to resume service between Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte, advising travelers to expect residual delays. This follows a shutdown in service between the stations that the agency announced at 5:25 a.m.

BART officials said that Alameda-Contra Costa Transit bus 72M provided service during the delay between the Richmond, El Cerrito del Norte and El Cerrito Plaza stations.

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
