ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House Unveils $1B Plan to Boost Meat Processing Competition and Lower Prices for Consumers

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17EIit_0dcMNC1100

The White House announced its “Action Plan for a Fairer, More Competitive, and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain,” a $1 billion investment of American Rescue Plan Funds to finance and support independent processing projects “ that will give farmers and ranchers more and better options .”

See: Surging Meat Prices Could Cost You Hundreds This Year — Can You Afford It?
Find: Social Security: Could the COLA Increase Cost You Money?

The plan aims to lower meat prices for consumers and boost competition, according to a statement.

“Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism; it’s exploitation,” President Joe Biden said on Monday, Jan. 3, at a virtual meeting with family and independent farmers and ranchers, according to the transcript of his remarks. “That’s what we’re seeing in meat and poultry — in those industries — now.  Small, independent farmers and ranchers are being driven out of business — sometimes businesses that have been around for generations. It strikes at their dignity, their respect, and the family legacies so many of them carry for generations after generation.”

Biden added that four big corporations control more than half the markets in beef, pork and poultry and that without meaningful competition, farmers and ranchers don’t get to choose who they sell to, according to the transcript.

These four large meat-packing companies control 85% of the beef market. In poultry, the top four processing firms control 54% of the market. And in pork, the top four processing firms control about 70% of the market. The meatpackers and processors buy from farmers and sell to retailers like grocery stores, making them a key bottleneck in the food supply chain, according to the plan’s fact sheet.

“Or put another way, our farmers and ranchers have to pay whatever these four big companies say they have to pay, by and large. But that’s only half of it. These companies can use their position as middlemen to overcharge grocery stores and, ultimately, families,” Biden added.

Meat and poultry prices are now the single largest contributor to the rising cost of food people consume at home. Indeed, the November Consumer Price Index data, released Dec. 10, shows that meat prices are still the single largest contributor to the rising cost of food people consume at home. Beef, pork, and poultry price increases make up a quarter of the overall increase in food-at-home prices last month, according to the plan’s fact sheet.

See: How Prices Changed for Bacon, Milk & More Grocery Items in 2021
Find: Consumer Spending Slowed Down in November, While Prices Rise 5.7% to Highest in 39 Years

According to the fact sheet, some of the steps the administration will take include increasing competition and creating more options for producers and consumers in the near term by jump-starting independent processing projects that will increase competition and enhance the resiliency of the food supply chain, for which the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will provide gap financing grants totaling up to $375 million; $150 million to jump-start 15 projects, focused on deploying financial support for projects with the greatest near-term impact, as well as an additional $225 million to support additional projects in Summer 2022; to $275 million to strengthen the financing systems for independent processors; and $100 million in reduced overtime inspection costs to help small and very small processing plants keep up with unprecedented demand .

More From GOBankingRates:

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : White House Unveils $1B Plan to Boost Meat Processing Competition and Lower Prices for Consumers

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa leaders react to Biden Administration’s $1B for expanding independent meat and poultry processing capacity

(The Center Square) – The Biden Administration announced Monday it will spend $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds to increase independent meat and poultry processing capacity. The administration will invest $375 million on independent processing plant projects that fill a need for diversified processing capacity, spend up...
IOWA STATE
Washington Times

Meat industry knocks Biden plan for federal spending to spur competition, lower beef prices

President Biden’s proposal to lower consumer beef prices misses the mark on why costs have increased, the country’s largest meat industry trade group said Monday. Sarah Little, a spokeswoman for the North American Meat Institute, said labor shortages and shutdowns of meat production facilities because of COVID-19 are the real culprits — not monopolies and price-fixing as Mr. Biden contends.
POTUS
Times-Republican

Biden debuts $1B meatpacking competition plan

President Joe Biden unveiled plans Monday to allocate $1 billion in federal money to increasing competition in the meatpacking industry. “Without meaningful competition, farmers and ranchers don’t get to choose who they sell to,” Biden said. “Put another way, our farmers and ranchers have to pay whatever these four big companies say they have to pay.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Processing#Housing Prices#Consumer Price Index#Department Of Agriculture#The White House#More Resilient Meat#Poultry Supply Chain#Social Security
Fox News

White House turns down Oct plan to boost COVID testing: report

The White House in October turned down a proposal that would have added more than 730 million at-home COVID tests to the market per month, according to a report this week. A plan by top industry experts from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the COVID Collaborative, the Rockefeller Foundation, and other organizations, sought to ramp up manufacturing capabilities "to Prevent Holiday COVID Surge," first reported Vanity Fair Thursday.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Mail

Biden will use $4.5billion in COVID relief funds to help low-income Americans pay their heating bills for the second pandemic of the winter with prices set to soar

The Biden administration is distributing an additional $4.5 billion in funds to help low-income Americans cover heating costs during a second pandemic winter, with cold-weather states receiving the largest share, according to a state-by-state breakdown released Friday. The funding boost - part of last year´s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Treasury: November saw highest disbursement of rental aid

States and localities in November paid out the largest amount of rental assistance to cash-strapped tenants since a federal program began, the Treasury Department said in a statement Friday.The $2.9 billion paid out is the latest sign that the program’s early hiccups have been mostly been resolved and it is now turning to helping those places running short of cash. The latest figures show $17.39 billion has been allocated to help cover back rent, putting the program on pace to pay out or allocate $30 billion by the end of 2021. So far, there have been more than 3.1 million...
HOUSE RENT
The Independent

Treasury broadens COVID relief uses for states, localities

State and local governments will have greater flexibility to spend $350 billion of federal COVID-19 aid under new rules from President Joe Biden s administration.The revised rules mean that most cities and counties will be free to spend their entire allotment on any government services without having to prove they lost revenue during the pandemic. The rules also allow spending on more types of construction and a wider range of high-speed internet projects, among other things. The final U.S. Treasury Department rules come nearly 10 months after Biden signed the massive $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that included aid...
U.S. POLITICS
94.1 KRNA

Biden’s New Meat Processing Plan Will Help Iowa Farmers

The Biden Administration announced Monday that they will spend $1 billion of American Rescue Plan funds to expand independent processing capacity. Large processing firms dominate the meat and poultry markets. On the beef end, four companies make up 85 percent of the market. The four largest poultry and pork processors make up 54 and 70 percent of the market.
IOWA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
95K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy